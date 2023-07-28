Ford's profit rose to $1.9 billion in the second quarter, nearly triple what it was at the same time last year.

The suburban Detroit-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping plant that are both major Calumet Region employers, grew revenue 12% year-over-year to $45 billion. Ford brought in $3.8 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.

“The shift to powerful digital experiences and breakthrough EVs is underway and going to be volatile, so being able to guide customers through and adapt to the pace of adoption are big advantages for us,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “Ford+ is making us more resilient, efficient and profitable, which you can see in Ford Pro’s breakout second-quarter revenue improvement (22%) and EBIT margin (15%).”

Ford sales grew by 11% in the first six months of the year as it was again America's top-selling brand. The automaker had a profit margin of 4%.

It brought in $5 billion in cash flow from operations, including $2.9 billion in free cash flow.

The automaker grew EV revenue by 39% in the second quarter. It expects to boost electric vehicle production to 600,000 units in 2024 as it aims to reach a 2 million run rate as it guns to be one of the countries top EV manufacturers as the auto industry transitions away from the internal combustion engine.

“The near-term pace of EV adoption will be a little slower than expected, which is going to benefit early movers like Ford,” Farley said. “EV customers are brand loyal and we’re winning lots of them with our high-volume, first-generation products; we’re making smart investments in capabilities and capacity around the world; and, while others are trying to catch up, we have clean-sheet, next-generation products in advanced development that will blow people away.”