Ford is offering its employees 15% raises and an end to the two-tier wage system.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of Calumet Region workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, said it is also offering its United Auto Workers-represented workers lump sums and improved benefits. It would increase pay from an average of $78,000 to $92,000 in the first year of the contract.

Employees at the top wage rate could make $98,000 in wages, cost-of-living adjustment bonus, ratification bonus, profit sharing and overtime in the first year.

Workers would get $17,500 worth of health care coverage and $20,500 in other benefits under the proposed deal. Ford said it would continue to offer union workers a plan that ranked in the top 1% for lowest employee cost sharing.

“This would be an important deal for our workers, and it would allow for the continuation of Ford’s unique position as the most American automaker — and give us the flexibility we need within our manufacturing footprint to respond to customer demand as the industry transforms,” Ford said in a statement. “This offer would also allow Ford to compete, invest in new products, grow and share that future success with our employees through profit sharing.”

Ford said its workers would make far more than at Tesla or other automakers.

“Our offer fully eliminates wage tiers so all employees can achieve industry-leading wages, accelerates the grow-in period to reach the top wage rate by 25%, delivers a 20% raise for temporary employees and extends to temporary employees the same ratification bonus that permanent employees receive,” Ford said in a statement. “Only 2% to 3% of Ford’s hourly workforce are temporary employees, by far the lowest among the Big 3. But we will not make a deal that endangers our ability to invest, grow and share profits with our employees. That would mortgage our future and would be harmful to everyone with a stake in Ford, including our valued UAW workers. Bottom line, we believe there is a path to succeed together in what is the most competitive and fast-changing era in the history of the American auto industry.”

The United Auto Workers union is currently negotiating with Detroit’s Big Three automakers. President Shawn Fain said workers want to share in the record profits automakers have reaped in recent years.

Under new leadership, the union has taken a more militant stance toward securing better pay, benefits and working conditions. An estimated 97% of UAW members voted to authorize a strike if the union cannot reach a deal with automakers.