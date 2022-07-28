Ford reports $667 profit in second quarter

Ford reported $667 million in profit in the second quarter.

The automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, pulled in $40.2 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $3.7 billion in the three-month period that ended on June 30.

“We’re moving with purpose and speed into the most promising period for growth in Ford’s history — to innovate and deliver great products and connected services, raise quality and lower costs,” said CEO Jim Farley. “We’re giving customers great experiences and value, improving our profitability and making Ford the next-generation transportation leader.”

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford brought in $2.9 billion in operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow of $3.6 billion in the second quarter.

Despite rising costs, Ford expects to make $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT, up 15% to 25% as compared to last year. Ford plans to be able to produce 600,000 electric vehicles a year by 2023.

The company said it already has more than 8,000 orders for its two-ton electric E-Transit, which accounts for 95% of the full-size electric vans sold in the United States.

“And vehicles represent only one part of the ‘always on’ relationships we’re creating with commercial customers,” said Farley. “We’re helping them reduce the total cost of vehicle ownership and make their enterprises more productive overall.”

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Ford has not changed its financial outlook for 2022. It expects to pull in adjusted free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion. The automaker plans for a 10% EBIT margin by 2026, including an 8% EBIT margin from its electric vehicles.