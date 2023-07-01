If it was the end of an era when Highland's Beer Geeks craft beer bar closed for a rebranding earlier this year, the era's really over now.

Beer Geeks, at 3030 45th St., rebranded as B-Side Bar & Lounge and then closed within a few months.

Beer Geeks was one of the Region's oldest craft beer bars, opening in 2010 in the former End Zone Pub dive bar by the Lakeside neighborhood on the south side of Highland, not far from the Griffith border. It was also one of the most popular craft beer bars with more than 20 carefully curated craft beers on tap at any given time, graffiti-covered walls, B-movies playing in the background and vinyl records on the stereo. It served replica In-and-Out Burgers, Ramen, chicken and waffles and once-rare beers from breweries like Stone, Founders, Toppling Goliath and Russian River.

It helped popularize craft beer in Northwest Indiana and was a hangout spot for many of the brewers who went to found the two dozen craft breweries now brewing beer in the Region.

Beer Geeks drew people from across the Region, especially in the early days when it was one of the few spots that served craft beer in Northwest Indiana. Craft brewing has since exploded in popularity and many of the beers that were once only available there are now commonplace at supermarkets, liquor stores, chain restaurants and bars.

It also was a popular live music venue that hosted blues, rock and other acts.

Owner Jason Owens previously said it was time to move on to something new as the craft beer bar concept was never meant to have a long shelf life, quoting Heraclitus saying "change is the only constant."

"We opened around the birth of craft beer in this area. When you're chasing something, that's the thrill," he told The Times. "All these beers you had to chase around and seek out are now on pallets and shelves in Meijer and Costco. They're commonplace and that takes away the fun of the chase. Beer Geeks served its purpose."

He looked to reimagine it with a new concept that went beyond craft beer to also offer cocktails and spirits in a nostalgic environment with good vibes.