Former coach, players remember onetime TF North star who was shot, killed at hospital

Jamal Williams was a gifted athlete.

He starred on the offensive and defensive lines at TF North, went on to play at the College of DuPage and eventually earned an opportunity to compete at the Division I level at Western Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman totaled two tackles in nine games for the Broncos, but none of that matters at the moment.

Not to his former coach, not his former teammates and not to his family.

Just months after wrapping up his football career, Williams was shot and killed Tuesday at Munster Community Hospital after a struggle with a retired Lake County police officer.

He was 22 and had been admitted as a psychiatric patient at the hospital. According to police and prosecutors, Williams was shot by a hospital security guard as Williams was choking and hitting another security guard, both retired Lake County sheriff's officers. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

In the days since his death, an outpouring of condolences and memories have been shared by the Western Michigan football program via social media. Former Broncos running back Jarvion Franklin was one of many to share their thoughts.