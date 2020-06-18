Former coach, players remember onetime TF North star who was shot, killed at hospital

Jamal Williams was a gifted athlete.
He starred on the offensive and defensive lines at TF North, went on to play at the College of DuPage and eventually earned an opportunity to compete at the Division I level at Western Michigan.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman totaled two tackles in nine games for the Broncos, but none of that matters at the moment.
Not to his former coach, not his former teammates and not to his family.
Just months after wrapping up his football career, Williams was shot and killed Tuesday at Munster Community Hospital after a struggle with a retired Lake County police officer.
He was 22 and had been admitted as a psychiatric patient at the hospital. According to police and prosecutors, Williams was shot by a hospital security guard as Williams was choking and hitting another security guard, both retired Lake County sheriff's officers. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
In the days since his death, an outpouring of condolences and memories have been shared by the Western Michigan football program via social media. Former Broncos running back Jarvion Franklin was one of many to share their thoughts.
"A lot of people don't know this but Jamal was my second cousin," Franklin wrote. "We found out (that we were related) literally during a conversation in the locker room when I brought up one of my funny family members, which he knew exactly who I was talking about."
Broncos coach Tim Lester shared a brief statement that was accompanied by four pictures of his former player. In one of them, Lester, Williams and Williams' family are all standing on the field as he is honored on Senior Day. Lester is on the right side of his former player, and everyone in the photo is smiling.
"The loss of life is tragic," Lester said. "Today is a sad day. Our thoughts are with everybody involved."
Instead of posting a picture, Western Michigan linebacker Treshaun Heyward wrote out a lengthy post in Williams' memory. The 2019 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year reminisced about the laughs he shared with Williams, as well as the lessons he learned from him.
"I'm forever indebted to you." Heyward wrote. "I'll never look at life the same."
In addition to the remembrance Western Michigan offered, the College of DuPage also took a moment to honor Williams. The Chaparrals posted a photo of their former player holding a championship trophy.
"College of DuPage football is saddened by the death of our former teammate Jamal Williams," the program said in a statement. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Williams family. We loved Jamal, and he loved us."