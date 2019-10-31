DYER — A former council member and a longtime employee of the clerk's office are running in the Dyer clerk-treasurer race.
Democrat Barb Bonner and Republican Debbie Astor are competing in the election.
Astor has served on various boards and councils in Dyer for 30 years, including serving as a Town Council member for 12 years. Astor said she has been endorsed by several leaders and organizations, including Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and the Dyer Fraternal Order of the Police.
She said she has gained experience in payroll, budgets and bonds for municipal purposes in her roles in private and government sectors. Astor said she plans to increase transparency by ensuring all records are updated on the town website and also is planning on extending office hours for working families.
“The public has entrusted me with 12 years on the council, and they know I always go above and beyond,” Astor said.
She said she helped the clerk's office adapt a software that streamlines financial documents and plans to focus on increasing efficiency, accessibility accountability in the office.
You have free articles remaining.
“I pushed for that software, and I'm proud of it,” Astor said. “I want this office to grow in technology and efficiency. I'm always looking for avenues to streamline things.”
Bonner has worked in the clerk treasurer's office for 20 years as a deputy clerk and said she has seen first-hand the high standards held in the office as well as the technological advancements.
“I'd like to continue to modernize the office,” Bonner said. “For example, they are adapting new software that will make it easier for residents to view and pay bills.”
Bonner said the Dyer clerk's office has a history of showing outstanding accuracy in its audits due to its meticulous staffers. She said she has worked with the town's taxes, payroll and budgets for years and has shown vigilance in her accuracy.
“As the financial manager of the town, to maintain accuracy, accountability, transparency and integrity in the office is a priority,” Bonner said. “This position must be upheld by someone who has knowledge and experience in the office, someone who truly wants to be there for the entire town, and for the right reasons.”