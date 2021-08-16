Former Crown Point fire chief recalled as dedicated paramedic

He was one of the original seven paramedics hired for EMS service for the city of Crown Point.

He served between the fall of 2006 and late 2007 as Crown Point fire chief. Former Mayor Dan Klein, who named Baumgardner chief, said Monday, “I remember his career as one long dedication to serve the community.”

He later served as the department’s chief of operations and EMS and most recently as an assistant fire chief.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marge; two children, Mark Jr. and Melissa; and two grandchildren.

The memorial states, “We will always remember him for his commitment to the department, our membership and his family.

“Never one to turn down an assignment or a request for help, Mark was forever dedicated to the people in his life and the community he served.”

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. An Indiana Volunteer Fire Association service will take place at 6 pm.

Funeral services are scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday at Burns. Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery.

