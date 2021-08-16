Former Crown Point fire chief recalled as dedicated paramedic

CROWN POINT — Veteran firefighter Mark Baumgardner Sr. is being remembered as a dedicated public servant.
He died Sunday, according to a Burns Funeral Home obituary.
Crown Point Fire Rescue posted a memorial Monday afternoon for 64-year-old Baumgardner on its website and Facebook page.
Some 50 people expressed their condolences to the fire department and the Baumgardner family, praising him as a devoted and talented paramedic and “a gentle soul.”
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Monday afternoon, "(Baumgardner) Senior had the longest tenure on the department in terms of emergency medical services. He was a caring person who always put others first. He devoted his his entire life to helping others. We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family."
Baumgardner was a graduate of the Merrillville High Class of 1974.
He started with the Independence Hill Fire Department in Merrillville in 1979. He was a member of the second-ever class of firefighters trained in paramedic services.
As a longtime educator for Franciscan Health in Crown Point, he helped shape the careers of countless EMS personnel throughout the Region.
He began his 34-year career with Crown Point as a member of Crown Rescue, which eventually merged with the Crown Point Fire Department.
He was one of the original seven paramedics hired for EMS service for the city of Crown Point.
He served between the fall of 2006 and late 2007 as Crown Point fire chief. Former Mayor Dan Klein, who named Baumgardner chief, said Monday, “I remember his career as one long dedication to serve the community.”
He later served as the department’s chief of operations and EMS and most recently as an assistant fire chief.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marge; two children, Mark Jr. and Melissa; and two grandchildren.
The memorial states, “We will always remember him for his commitment to the department, our membership and his family.
“Never one to turn down an assignment or a request for help, Mark was forever dedicated to the people in his life and the community he served.”
Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. An Indiana Volunteer Fire Association service will take place at 6 pm.
Funeral services are scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday at Burns. Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery.
