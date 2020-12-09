Former Crown Point fire chief remembered for legacy of 61 years of service

CROWN POINT — Up until the age of 85, Roland “Bub” Wise was responding the scene of local fires and catastrophes. Following his death, the former Crown Point fire chief is remembered for his longstanding legacy in the community.
Roland Wise, 85, of Crown Point, died this past week of natural causes, his family said. He served Crown Point Fire Rescue for 61 years, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.
“Bub is a legacy,” Crane said. “He carried the department far during his time. He made the department grow and he was instrumental in getting the fire station we have now, which was a huge deal back then.”
Roland Wise joined Crown Point Fire Rescue on Aug. 31, 1959, and climbed the ranks to become the fire chief from 1975 through 1991, when he retired from full-time work. However, Wise continued to serve as an active volunteer with Crown Point Fire Rescue up until his death, Crane said. He was the oldest member of the team and was recognized as a gold member of the Indiana Firefighters Association.
“He loved Crown Point as a whole,” Crane said. “His loss is huge. We will never be able to replace him. We will never find another volunteer who has been in the ranks for 61 years.”
His grandson, Matt Wise, said Roland Wise inspired him to become a firefighter. Matt Wise has been a full-time firefighter and paramedic with Crown Point Fire Rescue since 2009.
“A lot of kids grow up with the dream of being a firefighter, but being around the station, the trucks and the guys so much, it definitely inspired me to be a part of that,” Matt Wise said. “Seeing my grandpa move through the ranks to being chief, it all came full circle.”
Roland Wise was admired for his leadership, hard work and wisdom he contributed to younger firefighters, his grandson said.
“We were at the same scenes and calls and were able to work together,” Matt Wise said. “There was a lot learned from him throughout the years. He brought this vast amount of experience into the department. … He was a pillar of stability, wisdom and knowledge. A lot of guys would turn to him and whenever we would be arguing about things, he would have an answer. He was like a sensei.”
In addition to coming to the aid of residents in need, Roland Wise loved being a part of the Lake County Fair. He served on the fair board as president for many years and managed the grandstand events. He also served on the Center Township Board of Trustees, his family said.
He has also left behind hand-crafted artifacts that are cherished by those who knew him. As an avid wood worker, Wise created several pieces for friends and family. Crane said he has flower beds and a cabinet made by the Crown Point man.
“He was this massive part of the community and he was always willing to help people out. Whether it was construction or woodwork, he was always ready to lend a hand,” Matt Wise said. “He is one of the most well-known people in Crown Point, really. He impacted a lot of people.”
There will be a private service at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthias Parish at 101 W. Burrell Drive in Crown Point. During this time, the service will be livestreamed on the Geisen Funeral Homes | Geisen Pet Loss Centre Facebook page.
After the service, there will be a procession of first-responders that will travel from the church through the Lake County Fairgrounds and around the Crown Point square. Wise will be buried at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on South Street in Crown Point where his wife is interred.
