Former Crown Point fire chief remembered for legacy of 61 years of service

“A lot of kids grow up with the dream of being a firefighter, but being around the station, the trucks and the guys so much, it definitely inspired me to be a part of that,” Matt Wise said. “Seeing my grandpa move through the ranks to being chief, it all came full circle.”

Roland Wise was admired for his leadership, hard work and wisdom he contributed to younger firefighters, his grandson said.

“We were at the same scenes and calls and were able to work together,” Matt Wise said. “There was a lot learned from him throughout the years. He brought this vast amount of experience into the department. … He was a pillar of stability, wisdom and knowledge. A lot of guys would turn to him and whenever we would be arguing about things, he would have an answer. He was like a sensei.”

In addition to coming to the aid of residents in need, Roland Wise loved being a part of the Lake County Fair. He served on the fair board as president for many years and managed the grandstand events. He also served on the Center Township Board of Trustees, his family said.

He has also left behind hand-crafted artifacts that are cherished by those who knew him. As an avid wood worker, Wise created several pieces for friends and family. Crane said he has flower beds and a cabinet made by the Crown Point man.