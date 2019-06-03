CROWN POINT — The Lake Court House Foundation has announced this year’s Patriot Award winners after its first-ever public nomination process.
“We wanted the community to have a role in identifying honorees,” Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, said in a news release. “It was very exciting to see the nominations. The public helped find nominees we may not have known about.”
Veteran and former Crown Point mayor James Forsythe was named the 2019 military Patriot Award winner.
Forsythe is a U.S. army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. The 94-year-old is a member of the Crown Point VFW and American Legion and has actively been involved in other veterans’ events and causes.
The military honor was granted to a current or former resident of Lake County who currently or previously served in a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. It was also required for the individual to have gone above and beyond in their service, either on duty or in the service to their community upon their return home.
Businessman and philanthropist Richard Schweitzer received the citizen Patriot Award.
Schweitzer, 87, is the former owner of Superior Petroleum, a 98-year-old family business in Crown Point. He has been a long-time supporter of the Historic Lake Courthouse and has acted as a dedicated philanthropist.
To be nominated for the citizen honor, someone should be a current or former resident of Lake County and be someone whose philanthropic efforts have either individually, or through their business endeavors, contributed to the Northwest Indiana community in a significant way.
This year’s winners were selected from nominations submitted by the public, making this year the first time the Lake Court House Foundation has turned to the community for help in finding honorees.
Nominees were evaluated by committee members Dan Klein and Craig Achtzehn. Those choices for the citizen and military honor were then presented to the full Patriot Brunch committee for a final vote.
Forsythe and Schweitzer will be honored at the Patriot Brunch in September in the Maki Ballroom of the Historic Lake Courthouse. The brunch is a part of the Lake Court House Foundation’s Patriot Week, which celebrates the spirit of patriotism and civic duty.
“The Patriot Brunch is an opportunity to celebrate the patriotism of a past or present Lake County resident who embodies the spirit of community,” Napoleon said.
Past Patriot Award winners include Dean White, Jerry Ross, Char and Gary Miller and Frank Schilling.
Sponsors for the upcoming event are needed. Funds will go toward the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the historic Lake Court House in downtown Crown Point.
For more information on the event, businesses are encouraged to contact the foundation at 219-663-0660 or at c.napoleon@lakecourthousefoundaiton.org.