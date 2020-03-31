Crown Point towing operator dragged cow behind ATV, beat, punched the animal, court records allege

And Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said he dealt directly with Paul Marshall on matters pertaining to his department contract with Midnight Blue Towing as recenlty as late January and early February of this year.

A sheriff's officer viewing the video "observed Paul R. Marshall get off the ATV several times during which he could be seen punching and kicking the cow he was dragging," court records state.

The recorded incident occurred in the 5300 block of East 141st Avenue, court records state.

"I observed the cow attempted to stand several times, but when it gained its feet, it was again dragged behind the ATV and fell on the slick driveway," sheriff's Sgt. Michelle D. Dvorscak wrote in court records.

"Paul R. Marshall got back on the ATV a number of times after beating the cow. He then dragged the cow, whose legs were splayed apart on the pavement, down a paved driveway slick with rain, down a gravel portion of the driveway and over the grass in his front yard.

"When the cow lost its footing, Paul R. Marshall got off the ATV, went up to the cow, kicked it several times in its head and torso and beat it with his fists."