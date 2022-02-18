Former EC cop sentenced for embezzling FOP funds

HAMMOND — A former East Chicago policeman who defrauded his fellow officers has avoided prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a probation period of two years on Francisco Aleman, a 14-year veteran of the East Chicago Police Department.

Aleman pleaded guilty July 20 to a felony count of wire fraud.

He gave up his right to make government prosecutors prove he is guilty to a jury to avoid being convicted at trial and facing a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Aleman admitted he stole $70,151 from the Fraternal Order of Police’s Lodge 59 in East Chicago between 2016 and 2019 when he was its treasurer.

Complaints by FOP members about missing money triggered an investigation by state police and the FBI’s Organized Crime and Corruption Unit two years ago.

The U.S. Attorney charged Aleman last summer with illegally diverting FOP dues to his personal bank account on dozens of occasions.

Aleman's defense attorney, Kerry C. Conner, said this crime is the only stain on an otherwise law-abiding life.

She said he was raised by a loving family and achieved his dream of joining the East Chicago Police Department in 2007 and rose the rank of detective.

She said his life took a turn for the worse when his beloved mother died in 2017 and his wife divorced him.

Connor said Aleman remains a devoted father to his children, has taken full responsibility for his crime, started a new career.

The judge also ordered Aleman to pay his victims $70,151 restitution. Connor stated Aleman has cashed in his retirement funds to pay $35,000 of order court-ordered restitution.

