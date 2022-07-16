Former farm road slated for upgrade

WINFIELD — Improvements to 121st Avenue, a former farm road, will be made by Milestone Contractors of Griffith.

The Town Council awarded a contract to the Milestone, the lowest of two bids received earlier in the month.

The winning bid from Milestone was $1,181,885. The only other bid the town received was from Rieth-Riley, for $1,446,277.

Money to pay for the improvements to 121st Avenue will come from the Community Crossings project fund, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

The town received $944,423 in funding to pay for the improvements earlier this year, Anderson said. The money comes from the state's local road and bridge matching grant funds.

Improvements will likely start in August or September once the contract is awarded, Anderson said.

"It's an old farm road that will feed into the new Taft Middle School," Anderson said.

Work will include drainage and stormwater work and upgrading the roadway's base, Anderson said.

The school is paving the part of 121st Avenue that is adjacent to the property it owns.

The town is paving 121st Avenue, about a mile section, from Decatur west to the town's corporate limits, Anderson said.

In other business, the Town Council gave the go-ahead to Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager for Lennar Homes of Indiana, to issue 50 more occupancy permits prior to the completion of a lift station in the 515-lot Aylesworth subdivision.

Located at 5807 E. 109th Ave., Aylesworth, originally called Aylesworth Farms, is being developed by Lennar Homes.

Town Council President Gerald Stiener said the Aylesworth lift station, which should be completed in December or January, is missing a major part which is a control panel.

Stiener said the missing part, due to supply issues, is what is holding up the lift station being completed and functioning.

The cap for the Aylesworth homes is 72 since 22 permits have been issued to date, Stiener said.

A number of residents voiced concerns at a June Plan Commission meeting last year over property density, adverse impacts on the community and traffic issues, when town officials approved Aylesworth Farms subdivision.

Mike Zolfo Jr. last year presented a petition with 246 signatures of people against the development.

Kleven, at the meeting last year, said the proposed property density would be lower than the average Winfield residence.