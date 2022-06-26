 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former garden center could blossom into beauty spa

Former garden center blossoms into beauty spa

The Winfield Plan Commission has given preliminary approval to plans for a beauty spa to open at the former Deer Creek Nursery

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — A former garden and nursery center is on track to blossom into a beauty spa.

The Winfield Plan Commission on Thursday granted Hannah Hartmann initial approval for a zoning change request from agriculture to commercial for a former garden and nursery center.

Hartmann, who owns Mode Beauty Bar at 10921 Miami St., said she has purchased the former Deer Creek Nursery, 7391 E. 109th Ave.

She said she bought it with plans to expand her present business, which provides full-service beauty treatments including eyelash extensions, skincare and massages.

"We're super excited with the expansion," Hartmann said.

Hartmann said she bought Deer Creek Nursery last year because she ran out of room at her existing space on Miami Street.

The expansion, if approved by town officials, will mean her business will go from 1,600 square feet to 7,000 square feet.

"We are expanding and adding on," Hartmann said.

She said the existing spa will be reduced in size and will remain open, but will be used primarily for the bridal side of the business including makeup, hair and other services geared to the bride-to-be and bridal parties.

Hartmann also owns another Mode Beauty Bar in Schererville and is in the process of opening a Muse Med Spa in Winfield next week.

The zoning change request comes back to the Plan Commission for final approval on July 14, then goes before the Town Council, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

"Once we get the green light we will go ahead," Hartmann said.

