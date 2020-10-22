Former Gary boxer Charles 'Duke' Tanner granted clemency

Trump has granted pardons to 27 people and clemency to 16 others since taking office. Former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, granted pardons to 22 people and clemency to one person during his first term in office, according Justice Department data.

Prison reform advocate and Trump ally Alice Johnson, in an interview, said that she spoke to White House officials about all five of the individuals cases and others whose clemency she's backing during a White House visit last month.

"I'm extremely thankful these clemencies were granted," said Johnson, a black woman whose life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense was commuted in 2018 by Trump. The president was lobbied to act on Johnson's case by celebrity Kim Kardashian West. "To see this dream realized, I can't even describe it."

Johnson, who praised Trump as a compassionate leader during the Republican National Convention, received a full pardon from Trump in August and has been advocating for clemency for several men and women she said "have served their time and have learned from their mistakes."

The White House declined to comment on Johnson's lobbying on behalf of those who were granted clemency.

Among those receiving clemency: