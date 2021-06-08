Former Gary councilwoman honored with posthumous degree from IUN

GARY — Tuesday was a dream realized for the late Carolyn Rogers, a Gary native who served as the 4th District councilwoman for 20 years.
Rogers, who died at 63 in early July 2020, was honored with a posthumous Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Indiana University Northwest Tuesday.
She had been working toward the degree for about eight years, and was "so close" to earning her degree with COVID-19 pandemic "set things back," Rogers' daughter, Ebony Miller, told The Times.
"She was going to come back and get it, and she unfortunately passed away," Miller said.
Miller later noted: "She loved to serve the community. So that always came first. After serving the community, her education came right after that."
Miller said she reached out to the university about a month after her mother died, and discovered Rogers qualified for a posthumous degree.
Since, the family has been counting down the days to see Rogers' degree conferred, Miller said.
"Today, it's just like a dream come true — for not only myself and my family, but for my mom as well," Miller said. "I feel like her spirit is here, and I just feel like she's extremely happy because I feel like her legacy gets to go on and live on through her bachelor's degree that she received today."
It's been nearly a year since Rogers died, and Miller said as the backbone of the family, her death has been "extremely challenging," but "we know in her spirit, we've got to press forward because this is what exactly what she would have wanted us to do."
'A politician of purpose'
IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama, who kicked off the posthumous celebration for Rogers, said the longtime councilwoman, who was born, raised and educated in Gary, worked "tirelessly" to improve Gary.
Iwama noted Rogers also served as Gary Common Council president, as well as a member of various organizations including, the National League of Cities; the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns; the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials; and "the list goes on."
The chancellor then shared an excerpt that he read during the university's commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in May.
"I'm so very thankful that today we are in this together, once again, one more time. As you now take what you have learned here, your acquired knowledge and skills, and unleash them to enrich your communities," Iwama said.
"Build upon your remarkable accomplishment today, dream anew to achieve more guided by the noble purpose to help all of us do better and be better knowing that IU Northwest will always be here for you because today you are Redhawks for life."
The passage, while directed to students looking ahead "to fulfilling the promise of lives to be lived," Iwama said the words also ring true, and "perhaps better describe a life of promise already fulfilled," a life such as Rogers'.
"Carolyn utilized her acquired knowledge and skills and unleashed them to enrich our community. Carolyn did dream anew and did achieve so much guided by that noble purpose to help all of us do better and be better," he said. "And with the conferral of her degree, adding to her great legacy, Carolyn will now, and forever, be a Redhawk."
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter recalled memories of working with Rogers at the prosecutor's office, even before he became prosecutor. Rogers served as a victim advocate with the prosecutor's office for 30 years, according to her obituary.
Carter also highlighted Rogers' dedication to serving the community as a councilwoman.
"I call her a politician of purpose and that purpose was to serve, and to help individuals, and that is what she did," Carter said.
Dedicated public servant
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince spoke of his "special bond" with Rogers, noting he knew the late councilwoman all his life.
Both Prince and Rogers were elected to serve on the Gary City Council in 1999, where Carolyn would begin her term in 2000 and go on to serve in the 4th District until 2020.
"Oftentimes people become public officials, and in some regards, their character changes," Prince said. "I can tell you firsthand that Carolyn never changed. The only thing that ever changed about her was her position."
Rogers' only sibling, her younger brother, Roderick Rogers, said Carolyn was like his big sister and his big brother, recalling when she took his hand and walked him to his first grade class.
"She told me, 'OK, you go on in now,' and I was real scared. But she let my hand go and I went on in, but that's just close me and my sister will always be," Roderick said. "Her spirit will always live on."
Roderick later told The Times Carolyn was always there for him "in so many different ways," whether it was helping him with school work or pushing him to do his best.
Carolyn committed herself to the 4th District neighborhood she grew up in and those in the neighborhood, Roderick said, noting she gave elderly residents special attention.
The siblings "did everything together," even until the end, whether it was traveling, drinking coffee or praying together, Roderick said.
"Even inside of her sickness, she would smile and keep moving ... and loving us. ... She never changed," Roderick said.