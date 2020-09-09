Former Hobart fireman charged with stealing IV supplies from hospital

HOBART — A former Hobart firefighter was charged recently with stealing IV supplies Aug. 20 from St. Mary Medical Center, police said.
Lloyd Besaw, 35, of Lowell, is accused of using passcodes to enter the hospital's emergency room and a secure storeroom and leaving minutes later with a small bin of IV supplies.
Besaw was charged Aug. 27 in Hobart City Court with one count of class A misdemeanor theft, records show.
Three St. Mary employees told police they saw Besaw leave the hospital with the supplies, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
One of the employees told police she knew Besaw was no longer employed by the Hobart Fire Department, so she asked what he was doing at the hospital.
Besaw allegedly told her he was getting supplies to help someone teach a class. When the employee started to question Besaw, he walked away and left the hospital property, police said.
Besaw resigned from the Hobart Fire Department on July 10, police said. Police learned he is employed by the South Haven Fire Department, but was not on duty the day of the alleged theft, Gonzales said. Police also confirmed Besaw is currently employed by InHealth EMS.
A detective spoke with a person Besaw was supposed to be assisting with teaching, Gonzales said. That person told police Besaw wasn't assisting her, and she didn't authorize him to enter the hospital or retrieve any supplies.
When the detective talked to Besaw, Besaw said he “didn't think it was a big deal, because he was using the supplies to assist with teaching a health and science class at an area high school," police said.
The detective later confirmed Besaw did assist with teaching at a high school, Gonzales said.
"Besaw told the detective that the hospital should make it more clear that EMS and firemen aren't allowed to just go into the hospital and take supplies whenever they want," Gonzales said.
St. Mary Medical Center took the necessary precautions to prevent theft, because both of the areas Besaw accessed were passcode protected, he said.
"By his former position as a Hobart fireman, it may have given him access to the medical facility and supplies to perform his duties as a Hobart fireman to the residents of Hobart," Gonzales said. "But once he separated himself from the Hobart Fire Department, he should have known that he no longer had access to the restricted areas of the medical facility or medical supplies."
Besaw's actions should not reflect negatively on those currently serving the Hobart Fire Department, Gonzales said.
Besaw has not yet made an initial appearance before City Judge William Longer, online records showed.
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.