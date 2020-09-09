Former Hobart fireman charged with stealing IV supplies from hospital

When the detective talked to Besaw, Besaw said he “didn't think it was a big deal, because he was using the supplies to assist with teaching a health and science class at an area high school," police said.

The detective later confirmed Besaw did assist with teaching at a high school, Gonzales said.

"Besaw told the detective that the hospital should make it more clear that EMS and firemen aren't allowed to just go into the hospital and take supplies whenever they want," Gonzales said.

St. Mary Medical Center took the necessary precautions to prevent theft, because both of the areas Besaw accessed were passcode protected, he said.

"By his former position as a Hobart fireman, it may have given him access to the medical facility and supplies to perform his duties as a Hobart fireman to the residents of Hobart," Gonzales said. "But once he separated himself from the Hobart Fire Department, he should have known that he no longer had access to the restricted areas of the medical facility or medical supplies."

Besaw's actions should not reflect negatively on those currently serving the Hobart Fire Department, Gonzales said.