Former Lake County cop wins $30,000 settlement

The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Santos the following day with strangulation and domestic battery. Buncich placed Santos on paid leave from active police duty.

The criminal case against Santos started to unravel a few weeks later when the woman testified in state court that Santos never choked her and she started the fight by throwing a boot at him.

Santos’ criminal defense lawyer, John Cantrell, said Santos and the woman had been living peaceably with each other since his arrest.

The prosecutor’s office dismissed the criminal charges against Santos in March 2015.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped Santos in April 2015 for speeding and failing to signal lane changes. The trooper also reported Santos was arrogant and disrespectful.

Although the prosecutor’s office charged Santos with traffic violations, it dismissed the case a month later, stating the filing of traffic charges were an error.

Santos’ 14-year-old son died in June 2016 of brain cancer, leaving the family with $40,000 in unpaid medical expenses.