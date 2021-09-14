Former Lake County cop wins $30,000 settlement

HAMMOND — Lake County has settled a political discrimination suit with a former Lake County police officer.
Adrian Santos III, 38, of Hammond, is receiving $30,000 in return for dropping a discrimination complaint against the county and former Sheriff John Buncich.
Lake County Attorney Matthew Fech confirmed the amount of the settlement Monday, but declined further comment on the case.
Valparaiso civil right attorney Ivan E Bodensteiner, who represented Santos interests in the 2017 suit, also declined comment.
Santos worked as a county police officer from August 2012 until the County Police Merit Board terminated him in July 2015 on a disciplinary complaint he had committed conduct unbecoming a police officer.
A state court judge upheld Santos’ firing June 20, 2017.
Santos filed his discrimination suit against the county in federal court a week later.
Santos alleged in the federal suit he was a victim of political retaliation by Buncich for publicly supporting Buncich’s political opponent, Oscar Martinez, in the May 2014 Democratic primary.
Buncich defeated Martinez. Santos’ trouble began later that same month when Hammond police arrested him following a physical altercation with a woman. Hammond officers report the woman said Santos choked her until she was unable to breath.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Santos the following day with strangulation and domestic battery. Buncich placed Santos on paid leave from active police duty.
The criminal case against Santos started to unravel a few weeks later when the woman testified in state court that Santos never choked her and she started the fight by throwing a boot at him.
Santos’ criminal defense lawyer, John Cantrell, said Santos and the woman had been living peaceably with each other since his arrest.
The prosecutor’s office dismissed the criminal charges against Santos in March 2015.
An Indiana State Police trooper stopped Santos in April 2015 for speeding and failing to signal lane changes. The trooper also reported Santos was arrogant and disrespectful.
Although the prosecutor’s office charged Santos with traffic violations, it dismissed the case a month later, stating the filing of traffic charges were an error.
Santos’ 14-year-old son died in June 2016 of brain cancer, leaving the family with $40,000 in unpaid medical expenses.
Less than a month later, the five-member Lake County Police Merit Board followed Buncich’s recommendation to fire Santos. Three of the five merit board members were Buncich appointees.
A federal court jury convicted Buncich of bribery in 2017, removing him from office and clearing the way for Martinez to become the current sheriff.
The county negotiated a settlement last month and a federal judge dismissed the litigation last weekend.