Former Michigan City police dog Apollo dies from medical condition

MICHIGAN CITY — Apollo, a retired Michigan City Police Department K-9, will be remembered for his years of patrolling the community and rushing to residents' aid, police said.

On Tuesday the police department announced that Apollo died Monday from an unexpected medical condition.

"Everyone at the Michigan City Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to former MCPD Cpl. Greg Radiger and his family," the department wrote in an announcement. "We are all saddened by the passing of his former MCPD K-9 partner Apollo."

Apollo joined the force in February 2012 and retired in January 2017. The police dog was certified in explosives detection, tracking, evidence searches and building searches.

During his time of service, Apollo located four handguns, police said. He would routinely search schools and special event areas during protective sweeps. He also regularly assisted in foot patrols in neighborhoods and found an elderly resident who was lost in a wooded area.

"Apollo was well liked and respected by those within our community and department," the police department said. "Apollo was dedicated to serving his community and working side by side with Cpl. Radiger."