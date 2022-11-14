Former POW Jessica Lynch shares inspiring story of survival at veterans dinner

GARY — Despite being held by Iraqi forces for 10 days in 2003, ex-prisoner of war Jessica Lynch never put herself on a hero’s pedestal. Instead, she considers herself a survivor.

“I joined. I knew the risks,” said Lynch, whose plans for becoming a kindergarten teacher took a turn after meeting an Army recruiter.

Lynch, 39, shared her story recently at the second annual Disabled American Veterans’ veterans tribute dinner at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

This year’s event focused on veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and in the Gulf War.

“Find that perseverance inside of you and dig deep,” Lynch told an audience of nearly 500. “We are all stronger than we give ourselves credit for. We are all dealing with something.”

On March 23, 2003, Lynch was severely injured and captured by enemy forces after her unit, the 507th Maintenance Company, was ambushed in Iraq. Lynch was taken prisoner and held until U.S. Special Forces rescued her from an Iraqi hospital less than two weeks later.

As Lynch detailed, her unit of 33 personnel and 17 vehicles was cut off from the main U.S. force when her unit’s Humvee was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. The lone survivor from her vehicle, Lynch suffered multiple injuries, including a broken back.

“I knew I was alone. I was scared,” Lynch, then 19 and originally from Palestine, West Virginia, said.

Taken from an Iraqi hospital to isolation and then back to the hospital, Lynch recalled hearing voices and helicopters. One voice asked, “Where is Private Lynch?”

Upon entering her room, Navy SEALS and Marines announced, “We’re Americans and we’re here to take you home.”

Then weighing 76 pounds due to malnutrition, Lynch was transported from Iraq to Germany for preliminary care, then to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Her medical care continues with the eighth surgery on her foot.

Lynch’s rescue was the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of a woman. She has been awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Prisoner of War medals.

Lynch and her brother joined the military when many young people were enlisting. According to the USO, 181,500 Americans enlisted in the military following the 9/11 terrorist attack, the most since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Many of those were Army recruits.

According to an analysis by the RAND Corporation, 2.77 million Americans have served on 5.4 million military deployments since 9/11. The analysis also showed that, on average, deployed personnel were under age 30, more than half were married, and about half had children. A large number of those military personnel were deployed at least three times or more.

The dinner, a benefit for the DAV, honored veterans who served in the Middle East, This included the War in Iraq: Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn; War in Afghanistan: Operation Enduring Freedom; and Persian Gulf War: Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Desert Sabre.

Also at the dinner, Will Beiersdorf, executive director of the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, shared information about his organization’s mission to help veterans. A Naval Reserve and Illinois Army National Guard veteran who served in Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom, Beiersdorf noted, “We deal with the invisible wounds of war.”

The Road Home Program focuses on the mental health and wellness of military personnel and families at no cost and regardless of discharge status. Road Home specializes in treating post-traumatic stress disorder.

Operating for nine years, Road Home has assisted 500-700 veterans annually, with 79% of clients post-9/11 veterans.

“You just don’t know what is going on with these individuals,” Beiersdorf said. “We take time to listen. All veterans are welcome. Road Home is there for them.”

Bob Carnagey, commander of the DAV Department of Indiana, was humbled by the dinner turnout. He presented Americanism awards to the casino, Strack & Van Til Food Centers and First United Methodist Church of Crown Point for their continued support of veterans.

Monthly meetings for DAV groups across Northwest Indiana draw 500 veterans, Carnagey said. Some seek financial assistance; others are dealing with PTSD; and some Vietnam veterans are dealing with the effects of exposure to Agent Orange, a defoliant used in that war.

Gino Georgetti of St. John, who served one Army deployment in Afghanistan during 2010-11, said one issue facing veterans of his era is adjusting back to civilian and family life, going from 24/7 alerts overseas to normal life in the states.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said the military dinner was the first of its size hosted by the casino.

“Certainly we want to show our veterans our support and show how much we appreciate all they’ve done,” Schuffert said.