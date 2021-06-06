Former Red Rooster building to be demolished

HOBART — Business expansion often involves construction, but for Hobart Auto Sales, demolition will help the business grow.

Omar Alburei, owner of Hobart Auto Sales, has plans to demolish the former Red Rooster restaurant to create more space for inventory and offer more customer parking for his used car dealership near 37th Avenue and Colorado Street in Hobart.

The Plan Commission on Thursday approved a site plan authorizing the demolition. City Planner Ross Pietrzak said sidewalks will be installed and landscaping will be completed during the project.

Pietrzak said he typically doesn’t like to lose a building, but Alburei has a good plan for the site.

City Councilman Dave Vinzant, a Plan Commission member, said the work will enhance the appearance of the dealership.

“I feel positively about this,” he said.

Pietrzak said Alburei will return to the commission to seek subdivision approval to combine the lots that make up the dealership.

In another matter, the commission tabled voting on a site plan for the Grand Trunk Storage Depot project at 7190 Grand Boulevard.