Former Schererville fire chief dies at 83, remembered as dedicated servant, family man

According to the association's life member directory, Govert had 62 years of service with the organization.

"When he took over, they had one fire station, and it was a time of the Schererville growth," Joe Govert said. "When he when he retired, there was four stations, a full-time inspector and an ambulance service in place throughout his his term as chief."

The senior Govert was a good father and husband, his son added.

"I know my mother, my two sisters and me, we're all proud of what he did for the Fire Department, the public service," Joe Govert said. "My mom was active in the auxiliary, the ladies auxiliary that helped fund things for the Fire Department. Most of the women were active in that at that time."

Govert also was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; he served during peacetime, his son said.

Schererville Town Council Vice President Tom Schmitt, who grew up with Govert's children, told The Times Govert was a "tremendous" father and a "big family person."