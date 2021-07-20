Former Schererville fire chief dies at 83, remembered as dedicated servant, family man

SCHERERVILLE — Joseph "Joe" Govert was a man who was "truly devoted to anything he was involved in."
Govert, a Schererville native, died Wednesday. He was 83.
He is survived by his children Joseph (Donna) Govert, Valerie (Thomas) Laskey and Paula (Richard) Gard; grandchildren Joe (Courtney) Govert, Jessica (Kyle) DeHaven, Tom (Jennifer) Laskey and Ricky, Rory and Victoria Gard; great grandchildren Liam and Rilynn; step children Michele (Wayne) Peeples and Bill Govert; step grandchildren Anthony and Brandon (Emily) Peeples and Alyssa and Benjamin Govert; step great grandson Bentley; siblings Mary (late Jack) Coffman, Kathleen (Jim) Dinges, Pauline (Ron) Schutz and Phil (Jeanne) Govert; brothers-in-law Bob (Cille) Buchler and Ron (late Judeen) Peifer; and various nieces and nephews, his obituary states.
Govert was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette “Skip” Govert; second wife Lois Govert; parents Alfred and Isabelle Govert; and brothers Dick, Ken, Jim and Fred, according to his obituary.
He served with the Schererville Fire Department for 22 years, 12 of which he spent as chief. At that time, Schererville was still a volunteer department.
Govert also was a longtime member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, retaining a membership until his passing, his son, Joe Govert, told The Times.
According to the association's life member directory, Govert had 62 years of service with the organization.
"When he took over, they had one fire station, and it was a time of the Schererville growth," Joe Govert said. "When he when he retired, there was four stations, a full-time inspector and an ambulance service in place throughout his his term as chief."
The senior Govert was a good father and husband, his son added.
"I know my mother, my two sisters and me, we're all proud of what he did for the Fire Department, the public service," Joe Govert said. "My mom was active in the auxiliary, the ladies auxiliary that helped fund things for the Fire Department. Most of the women were active in that at that time."
Govert also was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; he served during peacetime, his son said.
Schererville Town Council Vice President Tom Schmitt, who grew up with Govert's children, told The Times Govert was a "tremendous" father and a "big family person."
"Mr. Govert was ... a person that a lot of people looked up to because of his knowledge and his great personality that he had for all of us," Schmitt said, later noting Govert was a "dedicated servant to the town."
"Anybody like myself that wanted to get into public service, he was such a mentor because he was so dedicated."
Govert also served as the town's building inspector for 10 to 12 years, Schmitt said. He began the role in January 1987, according to Times archives.
Schmitt noted Govert's background was in construction. According to his obituary, he was a retired carpenter for Jim Dinges Construction.
"You just really couldn't find a more professional and more friendly guy to deal with than Joe Govert. He was one of a kind," Schmitt said.
Schererville Battalion Chief Bill Howe said Govert ended his time as chief in January 1986 after being elected 12 times to serve as chief.
"Back in the day, we had an election every year, and he was elected 12 times to serve as chief," Howe said.
Govert will receive a memorial service from the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, and there will be a retired fire engine at the funeral home and a fire engine in the funeral procession, Howe said.
Howe added there is deep purple and black bunting hung outside of Schererville Fire Station No. 1 at Cline Avenue and Joliet Street in memory of Govert.
Visitation for Govert will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John. The IVFA service will begin at 7 p.m.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, with the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville.
Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a favorite charity.