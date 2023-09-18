A former United Auto Workers candidate for the union's presidency is calling for an all-out strike against the Big Three automakers as the union seeks significant gains in wages and working conditions.

Will Lehman, one of the challengers to incumbent Ray Curry and the union establishment during the most recent election, is criticizing the UAW's approach of isolated stand-up strikes that will escalate if it doesn't gain any ground at the negotiation table.

Lehman, a Mack Trucks worker, is calling for all 150,000 UAW members at GM, Ford and Stellantis to stop working. Lehman, a member of UAW Local 677, said limiting the strike to three assembly plants was “illegitimate and a betrayal of the will of the rank and file.”

“Autoworkers voted by 97% to authorize a strike last month, but (UAW President Shawn) Fain and the bureaucracy are forcing almost 97% of the membership to keep working," Lehman said.

Lehman was defeated in the election by Fain, who ran with a reform slate on a "no concessions, no corruption, no tiers" platform. Fain led the union to its first-ever strike against all three of the Big Three Detroit automakers simultaneously after rejecting contract proposals that would have raised wages by up to 21%.

Lehman is now calling for more militant action on the part of the more energized union, which held a rally outside the Chicago Assembly Plant last week in anticipation of a potential strike.

“It was obscene for Fain to compare his 'stand up' strikes to the Flint sit-down strikes in 1936-37, when socialist-minded workers seized GM’s factories, ground the auto giant’s operations to a halt, and defied the threats of the police and National Guard," he said. “The only outcome of Fain’s strategy is that the companies will win, and workers will lose, with hundreds of thousands of jobs eliminated through the transition to EVs. Workers must organize now to overturn this, unite the rank-and-file and build support in every plant to launch an all-out strike.”

The union is taking a much more aggressive approach to negotiations with the Big Three automakers than it has in decades. It's seeking 46% wage increases, cost of living adjustments to help cover the cost of inflation, reducing the workweek to a four-day, 32-hour week, preservation of existing health care benefits and elimination of the tier system that pays newer hires less to do the same work as more senior employees, including those right next to them on the assembly line.