Former Whiting mayor and congressional candidate Joseph Grenchik dies at age 94

As mayor, Grenchik was the first to propose redeveloping downtown Whiting.

"He wanted to do some substantial renovations to the downtown area," Dabertin said. "Some ideas were controversial, including tearing down the historical Hoosier Theater, which was closed at the time. He was the first to start the discussion of putting monies into the downtown. He was a very nice guy. I knew him for years. He would never shy away from giving his view."

Grenchik was public service-minded, Dabertin said.

"I think he would want to be remembered for taking great pride in his community," he said. "He had a great love of his community."