Former Whiting mayor and congressional candidate Joseph Grenchik dies at age 94
Former Whiting Mayor and Congressional candidate Joseph Grenchik died at the age of 94.

Grenchik served as mayor of the lakefront city of Whiting from 1964 to 1967 and then again from 1976 to 1987.

"Joe was an anomaly," said Tom Dabertin, a board member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce. "He was a Republican and was one of the only Republicans to get elected mayor in Whiting, which is traditionally Democratic."

Grenchik also ran as the Republican nominee for the 1st Congressional District in 1984, losing to longtime Congressman Pete Visclosky in the general election after winning a crowded primary with 11 candidates.

He graduated from Immaculate Conception Parochial School in Whiting and served as an aerial gunner in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. After starting out at at the Grenchik’s Goldmine Grocery family business on 119th Street, he worked at American Trust & Savings Bank of Whiting and later as funeral director at the Owens Ruzich Funeral Home.

He also worked for Lufthansa Airlines, taking 20 groups to Slovakia, where he had relatives he kept close contact with. He was extremely active in the community.

"Joseph Grenchik has been active in many clubs and organizations like the Red Cross, Whiting-Robertsdale Junior Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Fourth of July Committee, American Legion Post 80 and the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce," according to the Whiting Public Library. "Joseph Grenchik was also a member of Sacred Heart Church. Over his political career Mayor Grenchik had been a mayoral candidate as both a Republican and a Democrat."

As mayor, Grenchik was the first to propose redeveloping downtown Whiting.

"He wanted to do some substantial renovations to the downtown area," Dabertin said. "Some ideas were controversial, including tearing down the historical Hoosier Theater, which was closed at the time. He was the first to start the discussion of putting monies into the downtown. He was a very nice guy. I knew him for years. He would never shy away from giving his view."

Grenchik was public service-minded, Dabertin said.

"I think he would want to be remembered for taking great pride in his community," he said. "He had a great love of his community."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

