Formerly flooded cemetery reaches dry ground

“The surveyor’s office commented that the rain we saw in late May is the type of rainfall that we only see every 20 years or so,” Cooper said.

Previously, Robert Williams Jr., an owner of Ridgelawn Cemetery, said ownership began investigating the causes of the flooding in May. As flooding issues were found outside the property, the cemetery ownership got the Lake County Surveyor’s Office involved to inspect the area.

The cemetery section that was flooded is the resting place for Prudence Shutters’ grandparents, Stanford Londo and Pauline Londo, as well as her grandmother’s two children who died in infancy.

Since Shutters discovered the flooding around Memorial Day, she has reached out to cemetery staff and has contacted local officials in search of answers. In addition, she said people who have family members buried at the location have also contacted her since she posted about it on social media back in May.

Michael Campbell of Campbell Law, P.C., in Highland, said he is representing a family of a deceased couple buried at Ridgelawn Cemetery regarding the flooding issue.

He said to date he has had 25 families reach out to him, but he said no legal action has been taken, acknowledging the continuing progress of the cemetery to make the repairs.