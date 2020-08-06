You are the owner of this article.
Formerly flooded cemetery reaches dry ground
Formerly flooded cemetery reaches dry ground

GARY — After heavy rainfall caused part of a Region cemetery to become a pond peppered with gravestones, property owners and local officials have made way to dry land.

In May, a portion of Ridgelawn Cemetery at 4401 W. Ridge Road in Gary was battered by spring rain, leaving several flooded graves and distraught families in its wake. Since then, county officials and cemetery management have discovered underlying causes in their quest for a solution.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. said upon inspecting the property, county staff cleaned out draining tiles of debris, which immediately alleviated much of the flooding in June.

The cemetery has since hired a local plumbing service to repair parts of the drainage system on the property, said Ron Cooper, human resources manager for the cemetery.

The repairs were successfully completed, but a third drain blockage on a nearby, separate property to the southwest still remains to be repaired after a sinkhole caused a clog in the storm sewer line, Emerson said.

On July 15, the Lake County Drainage Board cleared the cemetery to make repairs outside the property boundaries, as long as the project is supervised by surveyor’s office personnel. Emerson said the flooding issues should be fixed following the final repair.

Cemetery management has contracted with TLC Plumbing to make the repairs, which will fully open up the drainage system to effectively prevent future floods. On Tuesday, Ridgelawn Cemetery representatives said work on the site is expected to begin early next week.

“The surveyor’s office commented that the rain we saw in late May is the type of rainfall that we only see every 20 years or so,” Cooper said.

Previously, Robert Williams Jr., an owner of Ridgelawn Cemetery, said ownership began investigating the causes of the flooding in May. As flooding issues were found outside the property, the cemetery ownership got the Lake County Surveyor’s Office involved to inspect the area.

The cemetery section that was flooded is the resting place for Prudence Shutters’ grandparents, Stanford Londo and Pauline Londo, as well as her grandmother’s two children who died in infancy.

Since Shutters discovered the flooding around Memorial Day, she has reached out to cemetery staff and has contacted local officials in search of answers. In addition, she said people who have family members buried at the location have also contacted her since she posted about it on social media back in May.

Michael Campbell of Campbell Law, P.C., in Highland, said he is representing a family of a deceased couple buried at Ridgelawn Cemetery regarding the flooding issue.

He said to date he has had 25 families reach out to him, but he said no legal action has been taken, acknowledging the continuing progress of the cemetery to make the repairs.

Shutters was last at the cemetery at the start of July and was relieved to see dry ground where her loved ones are buried.

“This was my goal in all of this, to have a permanent solution so that this never happens again,” Shutters said. “It broke my heart looking at it when it was flooded, not only because I have loved ones there, but also because the veteran’ section was in a lake of water. My goal was never to make the cemetery look bad, my goal was always to fix it.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

