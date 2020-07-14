Foundation awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry 5K grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The John W. Anderson Foundation recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $5,000, which will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock – helping to provide meat to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents in Lake and Porter counties.

According to Feeding America, over 880,000 people in Indiana are struggling with hunger - 274,000 of whom are children. More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries.

Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in the community. With the spread of COVID-19, these agencies are facing increased demand as people lose income due to the measures put in place to slow the spread of infection.

This grant will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 3,500 pounds of donated livestock – providing over 13,700 more meals through local hunger-relief agencies.

“We are so thankful to have a partner like the John W. Anderson Foundation, who is committed to helping us respond to the needs of our communities facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income and right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only $.29 per meal.

