Foundation’s Mercy Fund dollars earmarked for Catholic food pantries

In response to the current need brought about by COVID-19, the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana has decided that all 2020 Mercy Fund grant monies will be awarded to support the immediate needs of the hungry within the four-county Diocese of Gary.
The foundation’s grants committee redesigned the 2020 grant cycle so the organization can provide resources where they are most needed. Rather than postpone the grant cycle, the committee, in conjunction with the foundation’s board of directors, has selected a creative way that is aligned with the mission of the Mercy Fund during this crisis.
Diana Murray, who chairs the grant committee, explained that under normal circumstances, her group would accept grant applications from April 15 to June 1. The committee reviews the applications and, based on funds available in the Mercy Fund at the conclusion of the fiscal year, would award grants in July or August.
Typically, Murray said, four or five different organizations would receive grant money, based on such criteria as unique or start-up projects. Food pantries traditionally did not meet those criteria, Murray explained, but the committee deemed the normal grant process unrealistic during the coronavirus quarantine.
“It’s really important, because we knew we could not go through the normal process,” Murray said. “But we wanted to make the money available, to help the people in need and to stock the pantries. It’s really hard for a lot of families in need to get food.”
As Judy Holicky, administrative assistant for the foundation, said for the 2020 grant cycle, the grants committee was encouraged to review all prior grant applicants and identify programs designed to feed the hungry. Following confirmation that the respective organizations are still engaging in programs to feed the hungry, each will be awarded a prorated share of the 2020 grant funds.
The Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana combines 35 different endowment funds to support Catholic schools, parishes, and other Catholic ministries.
Former Bishop of Gary Donald J. Hying instituted the Mercy Fund in 2016 as an endowment whose earnings would be awarded to organizations or institutions that perform corporal or capital works of mercy. Inspired by Matthew 25:35-36, these works include feeding the poor, clothing the naked and visiting the sick or imprisoned. This year’s focus will be on feeding the poor.
Holicky said economic conditions have created immense needs to feed the hungry, as the numbers of hungry multiply and local food pantries and meal services report huge increases in demand for services.
Past recipients of Mercy Fund monies include a Lake County program for building metal handicap ramps and a LaPorte County mobile food pantry.
“The Catholic Foundation is confident that this streamlined process will best serve the needs of our community with the resources available,” Holicky said. “We are living in an unprecedented time.”
For more information or to donate, email jholicky@catholicfuture.org.
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-007
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.