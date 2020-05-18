Foundation’s Mercy Fund dollars earmarked for Catholic food pantries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to the current need brought about by COVID-19, the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana has decided that all 2020 Mercy Fund grant monies will be awarded to support the immediate needs of the hungry within the four-county Diocese of Gary.

The foundation’s grants committee redesigned the 2020 grant cycle so the organization can provide resources where they are most needed. Rather than postpone the grant cycle, the committee, in conjunction with the foundation’s board of directors, has selected a creative way that is aligned with the mission of the Mercy Fund during this crisis.

Diana Murray, who chairs the grant committee, explained that under normal circumstances, her group would accept grant applications from April 15 to June 1. The committee reviews the applications and, based on funds available in the Mercy Fund at the conclusion of the fiscal year, would award grants in July or August.

Typically, Murray said, four or five different organizations would receive grant money, based on such criteria as unique or start-up projects. Food pantries traditionally did not meet those criteria, Murray explained, but the committee deemed the normal grant process unrealistic during the coronavirus quarantine.