Four chambers sponsor vendor fair

The Schererville- Munster, Highland-Griffith, Schererville and St. John-Dyer chambers of commerce are holding the 12th annual “Fall in Love with Your Business” Vendor Fair Thursday in Schererville.

Fall in Love with Your Business is a collaboration between the four communities with more than 90 vendors in attendance from the Northwest Indiana area and over 200 lunches scheduled for the networking to follow.

It gives local businesses an opportunity to network with other business owners and interact with the community.

The event is open to the public and runs from 9 a.m.-noon at Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.

“The event is in collaboration between four communities and unique to other vendor fairs because it offers a networking lunch that follows. Businesses have the opportunity to showcase what their business has to offer,” said Karen Mashura, executive director of the Munster Chamber of Commerce.

Melina Frazier, executive director of the Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce, recently joined the chamber and this will be her first year organizing this event.