Four Chesterton officers honored for saving lives

CHESTERTON — Four police officers who saved two people’s lives were honored by the town Police Commission.

Officers Sarah Ritz and Alexias DeJesus were called to Fairbridge Inn at 3 p.m. March 11 for a suspected heroin overdose. The officers administered two doses of Narcan and were ready to use an automated external defibrillator when the patient started breathing, Police Chief Robert Byrd said.

The body camera footage is “incredibly compelling,” Byrd said. He told the commissioners the woman could have died before firefighters and medics arrived.

Sgt. Jamie Copollo and Cpl. Eric Lisoski responded at 5:46 a.m. March 27 to an accident just outside the police station, on 8th Street at the railroad tracks. A driver hit a tree and was asleep when Copollo and Lisoski arrived, Byrd said.

They were able to rouse the man, who acted suicidal. He was running toward the passing freight train. The chase ended with Lisoski tackling him “within feet of certain death,” Byrd said.

“You never know when you come to work what kind of call you’re going to get and how that call will go down,” Byrd said.