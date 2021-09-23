Four injured in trio of Region shootings

GARY — Three shootings in the span of less than 18 hours sent four people to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the Gary Police Department.

The first incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West 15th Avenue, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady. Officers were called to a gas station there and met with a 26-year-old Phoenix, Illinois, man who said he was in a verbal argument with a group of four men and one woman that morning.

The five-person group eventually got into a white Chevrolet sedan and began to drive away when someone fired shots out of the vehicle, police said. The 26-year-old man was struck in the left ankle and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210.

Later Wednesday night, at a little before 9 p.m., officers were called to Methodist Northlake to meet with two men who had been shot earlier that day. According to Hamady, the 27- and 22-year-old men said they were walking in the 4600 block of 15th Avenue when they heard gunshots. The younger man was shot in the ankle and the older man was shot in the hand. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.