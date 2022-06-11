 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, data shows

east chicago covid-19 stock

In this May 2020 file photo, Jennifer Skosar bags a COVID-19 sample taken at East Chicago Central High School at a drive-thru test site. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

Four additional deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Lake County in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County reported two additional coronavirus-attributed deaths, Porter County recorded one more and LaPorte County recorded one more death since June 4.

Newton and Jasper counties did not report any new coronavirus-attributed deaths in the last week. 

In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,761 deaths in Lake County; 541 in Porter County; 365 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County. 

Infection numbers have had a slight increase in the last week, following a brief decrease in coronavirus cases. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,343 per week, up from 1,068 the previous week. 

Lake County leads as the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 112,071 cases. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 232,056 cases. 

Over the state border, 7,258 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,316 in Calumet City. 

Records show that 58.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

