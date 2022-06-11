Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, data shows

Four additional deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Lake County in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Lake County reported two additional coronavirus-attributed deaths, Porter County recorded one more and LaPorte County recorded one more death since June 4.
Newton and Jasper counties did not report any new coronavirus-attributed deaths in the last week.
In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,761 deaths in Lake County; 541 in Porter County; 365 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County.
Infection numbers have had a slight increase in the last week, following a brief decrease in coronavirus cases. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,343 per week, up from 1,068 the previous week.
Lake County leads as the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 112,071 cases. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 232,056 cases.
Over the state border, 7,258 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,316 in Calumet City.
Records show that 58.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at
ourshot.in.gov.
Cities with the most employment growth
Cities With the Most Employment Growth
At the national level, many key employment indicators in the U.S. look similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic, and robust employment growth plays a part in that. But the impact the coronavirus had on employment can’t be understated. Data from the
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that job losses in the spring of 2020 were comparable to those of the Great Depression. The unemployment rate hit almost 15% at that time; however, unlike prior recessions, the rebound was swift. Over 60% of jobs lost returned a year later, and total employment today is just a percentage point lower than the pre-COVID peak.
The unemployment rate has nearly recovered to pre pandemic levels
According to new data from the
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from March 2021 to March 2022 there were reductions in unemployment rates in 386 of America’s 389 metropolitan areas, and 108 of those areas had jobless rates under 3.0%. In March 2022, the national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6%, down 2.4 percentage points from the year prior. Similarly, data from the Economic Innovation Group shows that over half of all U.S. metros that experienced job losses during the coronavirus pandemic are on target for full recoveries in the next year.
On the state level, Nevada and California added the most jobs last year, with respective 9.1% and 6.4% increases, each showing a significant rise over the year prior. From March 2022 to March 2020, Nevada had a 0.1% increase in employment, while California had a 0.6% decrease during that two-year period. This means that when compared to the start of the pandemic, employment numbers in these two states are relatively flat. Hawaii also had a dramatic rebound over the past year, with a 6.3% increase from March 2021 to 2022; however, its total employment numbers are still 8.5% below March 2020 levels.
Unlike the three states listed above, which were hit especially hard by declines in travel and tourism, Texas and Florida experienced notable and steady growth over both periods. Employment in each state grew by 5.7–5.9% over the past year, and both are about 2.5% above March 2020 figures. Although to a lesser extent, the same is the case for Georgia, which reported a 5.2% increase in employment over the past year and a 2.2% increase over the past two years.
Nevada and California added the most jobs over the past year
Similar trends hold at the local level with select cities in Nevada, California, Texas, Florida, and Georgia reporting robust employment growth. On the other hand, many locations in the South and Midwest have experienced little to no employment growth over the past year, and remain well below March 2020 numbers.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
dataset. To determine the locations with the most employment growth, researchers at Current Employment Statistics Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in employment between March 2021 and March 2022, considering only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total change in employment since March of 2021 was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most employment growth.
Small and midsize metros with the most employment growth
15. Raleigh, NC
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +5.5% Total change in employment since 2021: +35,400 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +4.5% Total change in employment since 2020: +29,200 Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +5.5% Total change in employment since 2021: +59,200 Percentage change in employment since 2020: -1.2% Total change in employment since 2020: -14,100 Current unemployment rate: 3.0%
13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +5.5% Total change in employment since 2021: +108,000 Percentage change in employment since 2020: -1.3% Total change in employment since 2020: -28,400 Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +5.6% Total change in employment since 2021: +147,000 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +0.9% Total change in employment since 2020: +23,600 Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.3% Total change in employment since 2021: +64,900 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +4.1% Total change in employment since 2020: +42,900 Current unemployment rate: 2.7%
10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.3% Total change in employment since 2021: +96,900 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +3.7% Total change in employment since 2020: +58,000 Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.3% Total change in employment since 2021: +175,100 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +2.8% Total change in employment since 2020: +79,300 Current unemployment rate: 3.2%
8. Fresno, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.8% Total change in employment since 2021: +23,600 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +1.3% Total change in employment since 2020: +4,700 Current unemployment rate: 6.9%
7. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.8% Total change in employment since 2021: +155,500 Percentage change in employment since 2020: -2.5% Total change in employment since 2020: -62,900 Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +6.8% Total change in employment since 2021: +256,700 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +5.0% Total change in employment since 2020: +190,100 Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +7.0% Total change in employment since 2021: +402,900 Percentage change in employment since 2020: -1.6% Total change in employment since 2020: -98,500 Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +7.3% Total change in employment since 2021: +102,900 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +0.0% Total change in employment since 2020: +400 Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
3. Austin-Round Rock, TX
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +8.0% Total change in employment since 2021: +90,400 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +7.0% Total change in employment since 2020: +80,300 Current unemployment rate: 3.1%
2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +9.1% Total change in employment since 2021: +111,800 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +0.5% Total change in employment since 2020: +6,500 Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Percentage change in employment since 2021: +12.6% Total change in employment since 2021: +116,600 Percentage change in employment since 2020: +0.1% Total change in employment since 2020: +1,100 Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
