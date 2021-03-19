Four prescribed fires set for Indiana Dunes National Park

Parts of Indiana Dunes National Park are set to go up in flames this spring — just as planned, officials said.

A total of 976 acres will be scorched in a prescribed burn in various sections of the park by crews, officials said. Contained fires help in hazard fuel reduction efforts and in long-term restoration for the park.

Officials said controlled burns this spring will only be done in safe conditions.

In the east area of the park there will be a prescribed burn around the Dunes Learning Center and the nearby Mnoke Prairie in Porter. About 300 acres of prairie and woodland will be burned.

There are three additional burn sites planned, including Lake and Porter counties. One will be in the Miller Woods area, which is north of the the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St. in Gary. The burn will also encompass a 98-acre area of Black Oak Savannah habitat area, west of North Lake Street in Gary. Another 16 acres will be burned surrounding the Douglas Center.