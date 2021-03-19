 Skip to main content
Four prescribed fires set for Indiana Dunes National Park
miller woods nps

Miller Woods in the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is shown on a winter day.

 National Park Service photo

Parts of Indiana Dunes National Park are set to go up in flames this spring — just as planned, officials said.  

A total of 976 acres will be scorched in a prescribed burn in various sections of the park by crews, officials said. Contained fires help in hazard fuel reduction efforts and in long-term restoration for the park.

Officials said controlled burns this spring will only be done in safe conditions. 

In the east area of the park there will be a prescribed burn around the Dunes Learning Center and the nearby Mnoke Prairie in Porter. About 300 acres of prairie and woodland will be burned. 

There are three additional burn sites planned, including Lake and Porter counties. One will be in the Miller Woods area, which is north of the the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St. in Gary. The burn will also encompass a 98-acre area of Black Oak Savannah habitat area, west of North Lake Street in Gary. Another 16 acres will be burned surrounding the Douglas Center.

The 562-acre Tolleston East prescribed fire area will include land along the south side of U.S. 12, from the Lake-Porter County Line Road and going east toward Ogden Dunes and Stagecoach Road, according to the park staff.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

