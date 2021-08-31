Four Winds New Buffalo opens sportsbook lounge

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ casino just across the state line in Southwest Michigan opened a Sportsbook Lounge with sports betting and 22 televisions, including eight 85-inch, six 65-inch and eight 43-inch screens. The lounge features luxury sofas and lounge chairs for watching sports, as well as casual dining tables and bar seating.

“We are very excited to welcome guests to our new Sportsbook Lounge at Four Winds New Buffalo to meet the growing demand for sports betting in Michigan," Four Winds Casinos Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman said. "We feel the layout, design and finishes will provide guests with the right ambiance, comfortable seating options and great views of multiple screens to enjoy a refreshing beverage or cocktail while cheering for their favorite teams. Every addition we’ve made to our Four Winds Casinos locations has been for the sole purpose of enhancing the guest experience and we are thrilled to be able to offer this new amenity at Four Winds New Buffalo.”