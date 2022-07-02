 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
alert urgent

Four Winds New Buffalo patron wins $500,000 on $5 bet

  • Updated
  • 0
Four Winds New Buffalo patrons wins $500,000 on $5 bet

Four Winds Casino is shown.

 Jon L. Hendricks

NEW BUFFALO — A gambler won a $507,331 progressive jackpot on a $5 bet at Four Winds New Buffalo just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

A player from Country Club Hills, Illinois, who asked to remain anonymous, recently won the half-million jackpot while playing Cash Wheel.

Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road has progressive jackpots starting at $100,000, 48 table games and more than 2,600 slot machines that range from penny slots to $100 machines.

It's run by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, who operate the Four Winds casinos in New Buffalo, Hartford, Dowagiac and South Bend in Michigan and Northern Indiana. It funds community initiatives that include housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for a community of more than 5,900 citizens.

Other recent jackpots at its casinos include a Paw Paw, Michigan, resident who won a $102,103 progressive jackpot on a $2 bet while playing Quick Hits Pro at Four Winds Hartford and a player from Midland, Michigan, who won $150,455 playing Quick Hit Super Wheel Wild Red.

People are also reading…

For more information, call (866) 494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts