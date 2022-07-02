Four Winds New Buffalo patron wins $500,000 on $5 bet

NEW BUFFALO — A gambler won a $507,331 progressive jackpot on a $5 bet at Four Winds New Buffalo just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

A player from Country Club Hills, Illinois, who asked to remain anonymous, recently won the half-million jackpot while playing Cash Wheel.

Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road has progressive jackpots starting at $100,000, 48 table games and more than 2,600 slot machines that range from penny slots to $100 machines.

It's run by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, who operate the Four Winds casinos in New Buffalo, Hartford, Dowagiac and South Bend in Michigan and Northern Indiana. It funds community initiatives that include housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for a community of more than 5,900 citizens.

Other recent jackpots at its casinos include a Paw Paw, Michigan, resident who won a $102,103 progressive jackpot on a $2 bet while playing Quick Hits Pro at Four Winds Hartford and a player from Midland, Michigan, who won $150,455 playing Quick Hit Super Wheel Wild Red.

For more information, call (866) 494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

