Fourth of July explodes with parades, fireworks

Fourth of July activities in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs promise to be bigger than ever this year.

There's plenty to do, whether you're in the market for 5K runs, food, parades, patriotic music or just fireworks at dusk.

Here is a list of events posted in each community:

CEDAR LAKE — This community’s Summerfest runs Friday through Monday at the Town Complex, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Hours are 5-11:30 p.m. Friday, noon-11:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday and noon-8 p.m. Monday. Fireworks on the lake are at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday from Hanover Central High School, followed by the cardboard boat race at 1 p.m. at the lakefront.

There are events for all ages, including bingo, a car show, a talent show, kids games, amusement rides, food, games, a laser light show, a beer garden and more.

CROWN POINT — Crown Point's holiday celebration kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. Monday.

It leaves from Crown Point High School, traveling down Main Street through downtown Crown Point and ending at the tank on Goldsborough Street.

Fireworks are at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

EAST CHICAGO — The city hosts a fireworks show at dusk Sunday at the boardwalk of the East Chicago Marina, 3301 Aldis St.

GARY — Gary gets the holiday off to an early start with a parade at 6 p.m Friday.

It starts at 15th and Broadway and ends at 5th and Broadway.

There will be an Independence Day Celebration at the U.S. Steel Yard on Monday, including a fireworks display at dusk.

GRIFFITH — The town's Independence Day Parade is at 10 a.m. Monday.

Lineup is at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church parking lot, 525 N. Lafayette St. The parade starts at Ash Street and Broad and goes south down Broad to Main Street.

HAMMOND — The boom is back in Hammond with its annual Fourth of July activities on Monday.

The Bill Porter Orchestra and fireworks return to Wolf Lake. The orchestra plays at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks by the Mad Bomber at 9:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets. Outside food and drink are welcome.

HEBRON —Hebron's parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hebron High School entrance on Main Street. The parade proceeds north to Country Square Plaza parking lot.

Fireworks are at dusk Sunday at Hebron High School.

HIGHLAND — This town’s Fourth of July Festival starts Thursday and continues through Monday at Town Hall Main Square Park.

It includes arts and crafts booths, food vendors and live music. The Kiddie Parade is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; the Twilight Parade is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, starting at 41st Street and Kennedy Avenue. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. Sunday from Homestead Park.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday and noon to 9 p.m. Monday.

HOBART — Hobart's Hometown Holiday starts with a noon parade Monday leaving from Mundell Field.

It travels south on Wisconsin Street to 3rd Street East, on 3rd to Main Street, north on Main to Old Ridge Road, west on Old Ridge Road to Wisconsin and south on Wisconsin to Mundell Field.

There's a fireworks party in the park starting at 6 p.m. Food vendors are from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

KNOX — The Family Fun Day and Fireworks Show is Saturday.

The Fourth of July parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. Gates to Wythogan Park open at 2 p.m. Offerings include food, music and a beer garden. A fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

LAKE STATION — The city's parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Park, 29th Avenue and Clay Street. Line up starts at Columbus Park at 2 p.m.

The parade is sponsored by the Lake Station Historical Society with the theme "Flash Back: Lake Station 1950s Style."

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The LOFS Lions annual holiday parade starts at noon on Monday, with lineup at 11 a.m. on the corner of Kingsway Drive and Lake Shore Drive.

The parade route leaves from the Kingsway/Lake Shore intersection and winds south down Lake Shore Drive to the Lakehouse grounds.

After the parade, there will be food trucks, bounce houses and games hosted by the LOFS Lions. The LOFS Property Owners Association will have a beer garden and a live band along the fence by the pool from noon until 4 p.m.

There is a fireworks display over Lake Holiday after dusk, or around 9 p.m. A $20 fee will be charged to vehicles without a current LOFS barcode entering the community from 6 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Fire Force.

LANSING — The Lan-Oak Park District does a fireworks display starting at 9:30 Sunday at Lan-Oak Park at 180th Street and Arcadia Avenue.

The park will be fenced with three entry points: Oakley Avenue, Arcadia Avenue and 180th Street.

LAPORTE — The 76th Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by the Kiwanis Club steps off at 10 a.m. Monday.

The parade travels down route traveling down Lincolnway from Tipton Street to Andrew Avenue.

Prior to the parade, the Kiwanis Club holds its annual 4th of July Run For Riley 5K run/walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Fox Park Amphitheater with a performance by the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra.

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Independence Day Parade, with the theme "Moving Forward Together," is at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Lineup is at 11:30 a.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. The parade travels south on Broadway to 80th Place, turning left or east to disperse. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs.

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Patriotic Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with the traditional march down Franklin Street. The theme is "United We Stand."

The Michigan City Fireworks Spectacular starts at 8:30 p.m Monday at Washington Park Beach off Lake Michigan.

MUNSTER — The town's Fourth of July parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fisher Street and Calumet Avenue at Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave.

The parade heads north to Ridge Road and east to the Munster Town Hall. It's sponsored by the Munster Lions Club.

The fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 900 Centennial Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m., and entertainment starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions and a beer garden. The event is sponsored by the Munster Civic Foundation.

PORTAGE — The Portage parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday from Vivian Street and Central Avenue, traveling west on Central Avenue to Willowcreek Road and then turning south on Willowcreek to Sunrise Avenue.

The theme of this year's parade is "Celebrating Our Youth." The judge's stand and emcee are located at City Hall, 6070 Central Ave.

There is a festival beginning at 5 p.m. at Founders Square, just north of Central Avenue and west of Hamstrom Road. There will be food trucks and vendors, live music and a doughnut-eating contest. Parade awards will be given out at approximately 5:30 p.m. The doughnut contest begins at approximately 5:45 p.m. Music by Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones starts at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.

SCHERERVILLE — A fireworks show event, celebrating the Fourth of July, will be held at Rohrman Park from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The show starts at dusk. Those wishing to attend should try to come early. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven July Fourth parade rolls out at noon Monday, with entrants lining up at 11 a.m. at Saylor Elementary School, 331 Midway Drive.

The parade heads west on Midway Drive to McCool Road then ends at the American Legion Post 502. Refreshments will be served and awards presented.

ST. JOHN — St. John's annual Kid's Parade is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Prairie West Park, 93rd Avenue and West Oakridge.

Kids can decorate their own bike, float, wagon, wheelchair, scooter, walker and roller blades. Water fun will be provided by the St. John Fire Department. There will also be a bake sale and free refreshments.

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Parks Department hosts its celebration Monday.

The day gets off to an early start with the 4th of July Blast 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 am and Lit’l Firecracker 2K Run/Walk at 9:10 a.m. (with a staggered start).

There is also a 2K Fun Run/Walk starting at 9:10 a.m. This is non-competitive and will not be timed. The course will close at 10 a.m. and begins at downtown Central Plaza.

A fireworks show starting at 6:30 p.m. wraps up the celebration. There will be music, patriotic events and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Urschel Field.

WHITING — The city's fireworks show over Lake Michigan is at 10 p.m. Sunday at Whiting Lakefront Park.

While there will be no party in the park this year, city officials encourage participants to come early to find the perfect spot to enjoy the show.

Parking for the fireworks is $10 per vehicle.

The annual July Fourth parade begins at 10 a.m. with a variety of participants and entertainers. It travels south down Indianapolis Boulevard and continues onto 119th Street through historic downtown Whiting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.