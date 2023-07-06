The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and Franciscan Health are distributing meal kits for families to enjoy together.

Boys and Girls Clubs in Hammond and Gary are distributing Fellowship and Meals, or FAM, kits, which include a family activity, like playing cards for a family game night. The idea is to encourage family time around the dinner table.

Franciscan Health and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana supply the food in the meals. The hope is to help the 100,000 food-insecure Northwest Indiana residents.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs to promote positive family time while expanding our efforts to assist our neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder said. “The FAM kits are an expression of our health care ministry’s Franciscan values of compassionate concern and Christian stewardship in action. We are thankful for the partnerships that make them possible.”

It's estimated about 20% of children in Lake County suffer from food insecurity, which becomes more of a problem during the summer months when school is not in session.

"We are deeply humbled and grateful for the generous donation from Franciscan Health,” said Mike Jessen, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. “This act of kindness, one that may not always make the headlines, plays an incredibly vital role in our shared mission, combating food insecurity in Northwest Indiana.

A $25,000 No Kid Hungry Share Our Strength grant and a $200,657 Indiana Department of Health Health Issues and Challenges grant are funding the program. Franciscan Health employees and their family members volunteer to pack the meals that will be distributed to about 150 families in need throughout this summer.