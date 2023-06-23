Franciscan Health and RUSH are expanding their partnership to bring more acclaimed Chicago healthcare services to Northwest Indiana.

Rush University System for Health or RUSH is now providing vascular surgery options at the Franciscan Health Munster campus.

RUSH vascular surgeon Michele Richard will now see patients and do surgeries in Munster. She will work with Franciscan Physician Network interventional cardiologists like Michael Nicholas, Wisam Martini and Tariq Hameed.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our collaborative efforts with our partners at RUSH to provide more vascular surgery options for our patients in Northwest Indiana,” Franciscan Health Munster President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “Franciscan Alliance is dedicated to providing compassionate care in a community setting. We are looking forward to more exciting announcements in the near future regarding our partnership with RUSH and our plans to continue to provide access to the highest quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana.”

Franciscan and RUSH already have been partnering on cancer and neuroscience since September. RUSH specialists at oncology, neurology and neurosurgery treat patients at Franciscan Health campuses in Northwest Indiana, for instance helping treat stroke patients at Franciscan emergency rooms.

Since last year, RUSH has brought its nationally recognized thoracic surgeons to the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer campuses. RUSH also helps Franciscan Health with advisory services to help Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in graduate medical education and physician recruitment, letting trainees take part in educational activities like RUSH grand rounds.

“We are enthusiastic about the expansion of our partnership with Franciscan,” said Dr. Paul Casey, senior vice president, chief medical officer and interim president, RUSH Faculty Practice Group. “Dr. Richard will provide the highest quality, world-class vascular surgery care, treating complex cases closer to where patients live.”

Richard is now seeing patients at RUSH at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Drive, Suite O, in Munster.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 312-563-2762.