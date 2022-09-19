Franciscan Health backs Habitat work

GARY — Franciscan Health has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana a $10,000 grant to support the construction costs of a Habitat home in Lake County.
The grant funds will help with construction costs for a safe, affordable Habitat home in Lake County. Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana works to stabilize struggling, working families through its homeownership program.
After a partner family is approved, they are expected to complete a 40-hour financial education course and 300 "sweat equity" hours helping build their home. Once they move in, the partner family will begin monthly payments on their zero percent mortgage.
"Owning a home has major effects on a family, like creating self-reliance, reducing stress and improving overall health. We're grateful for this grant to be put towards our mission of helping a family achieve affordable homeownership," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores poses Saturday with the volunteers who helped assemble walls for her new home.
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Barry Garrett, left, and Niko Tamez leave messages for Michaelene Flores on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Niko Tamez, left, and Jesse Bulmer cut studs for walls to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Juan Cajigas, left, and Anthony Sawyer move a completed wall that will be used in a soon-to-be built Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers gather in March to assemble walls for a house to be built for recipient Michaelene Flores.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores helps with the work of assembling walls for her home.
Volunteers gather for a prayer Saturday after having helped assemble walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Chris Johnson, left, and Mark Boroughs assemble a wall for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores poses Saturday with the volunteers who helped assemble walls for her new home.
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Barry Garrett, left, and Niko Tamez leave messages for Michaelene Flores on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Niko Tamez, left, and Jesse Bulmer cut studs for walls to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Juan Cajigas, left, and Anthony Sawyer move a completed wall that will be used in a soon-to-be built Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers gather in March to assemble walls for a house to be built for recipient Michaelene Flores.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores helps with the work of assembling walls for her home.
Volunteers gather for a prayer Saturday after having helped assemble walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Chris Johnson, left, and Mark Boroughs assemble a wall for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
