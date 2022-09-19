Franciscan Health backs Habitat work

GARY — Franciscan Health has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana a $10,000 grant to support the construction costs of a Habitat home in Lake County.

The grant funds will help with construction costs for a safe, affordable Habitat home in Lake County. Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana works to stabilize struggling, working families through its homeownership program.

After a partner family is approved, they are expected to complete a 40-hour financial education course and 300 "sweat equity" hours helping build their home. Once they move in, the partner family will begin monthly payments on their zero percent mortgage.

"Owning a home has major effects on a family, like creating self-reliance, reducing stress and improving overall health. We're grateful for this grant to be put towards our mission of helping a family achieve affordable homeownership," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.