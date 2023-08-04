The Franciscan Health Center for Bariatric Surgery Olympia Fields in the south suburbs has been recertified as a Center of Excellence.

The Clinical Sciences Institute of Optum designated the health care facility at at 3700 W. 203rd St. as a Center of Excellence bariatric center to reflect that it's "proven to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community for improved patient safety and health outcomes."

Health care facilities must earn national accreditations at both the facility level and bariatric care levels, demonstrate success with patient safety and attain bariatric-specific quality measures to earn certification. They must meet standards for complications and readmissions for bariatric procedures.

"Franciscan Health Olympia Fields is proud to again be recognized by Optum for meeting the rigorous selection criteria for bariatric surgery," Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Bariatric Medical Director Gerald Cahill said. "We are grateful for the hard work, dedication and untiring commitment of the entire team at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields that has made this achievement possible."

Specialty Physicians of Illinois Director of Operations Sheree Boyd had a gastric band procedure years ago. She learned leaving it in place for too long can cause health problems. Cahill removed the gastric band and performed gastric bypass surgery in a single procedure..

"I was 243 pounds and now I'm down to 134, exceeding my goal of 145," Boyd said. "Now the only pill I take is a vitamin."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 708-855-8073.