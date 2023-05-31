Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Franciscan Health is expanding use of its eCheck-In electronic medical records tool allowing patients to check in on their phones instead of at the front desk.

The Mishawaka-based health care system will text patients before appointments asking them to use eCheck-In, even if they don't have a MyChart account. It says completing registrations electronically saves patients time and results in shorter stays in waiting rooms.

“We are excited to expand the eCheck-In services to our patients,” said Annette Kopp, system director for patient access at Franciscan Alliance. “With eCheck-In, both patients and registrars can identify and resolve registration concerns prior to the patient’s arrival. Franciscan Health patients can spend less time at registration by checking in where it is convenient for them with the advanced eCheck-In approach.”

Patients can register via eCheck-In through Franciscan Health’s electronic medical records system Epic at home or in the car on their smartphone. They can confirm their appointment, fill in insurance information, pay a co-pay or update their medical history on eCheck-In. They can direct any unanswered questions to a register at the front desk.

Franciscan said it would be able to handle more patients without having to increase front desk staffing.

“At Franciscan Health, we feel strongly about our productive partnership with our patients as they navigate their health care,” said Michele Pryzdia, administrative director for the engagement center at Franciscan Health and patient access for Franciscan Physician Network and Specialty Physicians of Illinois. “Creating a simpler approach for appointment check-ins with the advanced system helps us to make registration more efficient than ever and reduce any delays to care.”

The healthcare system plans to introduce more electronic tools in the future.

“At Franciscan Health, we are always researching best practices,” Kopp said. “This expansion of our check-in process is one way that helps both the patients and providers.”