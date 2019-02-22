Can a biological connection brought on by abuse and neglect trigger hormones in childhood, greatly increasing the risk of chronic disease, addiction, homelessness, violence or an early death?
Some researchers believe so, and that is the subject of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope.” The one-hour film delves into the science of adverse childhood experiences and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress, which is thought to be one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease, to substance abuse and depression.
Experts say extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior.
To that end, Franciscan Health Hammond is hosting a screening of “Resilience” and discussion from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. The screening will be in the eighth floor conference room at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Email Allison.Armstrong@Franciscalliance.org to register.
“Experts and practitioners profiled in ‘Resilience’ are proving that what is predictable is preventable,” said Becky Tilton, community health improvement coordinator for Franciscan Health.
“These physicians, educators, social workers and community members in this film are talking about the events of divorce, abuse and neglect — and they’re using science to help the next generation break the cycles of adversity and disease.”
At this and future screenings, experts will be on hand to guide discussion and answer questions about how their roles intersect with some of the topics and issues raised in the documentary.
To view a movie trailer of "Resilience," go to youtu.be/We2BqmjHN0k.