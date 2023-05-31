Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Franciscan Health landed two tobacco prevention and cessation grants from the state.

The Mishawaka-based health care system that operates several hospitals in Northwest Indiana landed $440,000 from the Indiana Department of Health. It got $300,000 for a community-building partnership in Lake County and $140,000 for a program at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

“Franciscan Health is proud to partner with ISDH for a subsequent grant cycle to continue work on tobacco prevention and cessation initiatives within the health system and in multiple communities we serve,” said Beth Segal, nursing manager for the Franciscan Healthy Living Center in Lafayette. “The teams involved with tobacco prevention and cessation work collaboratively to maximize the impact of the Franciscan Health ministry’s efforts and to leverage the funding received to sustain change toward health improvements.”

The state is renewing Franciscan Health's grant funding in Lake County through 2025.

The new round of funding will go toward programs in middle schools and high schools to support efforts including reducing e-cigarette use, exposure to secondhand smoke and sales to minors. It will go toward programs like Smoke-Free Communities, Quit Now Indiana and Tobacco-Free Families.

In Lafayette, it will help fund the identification of tobacco users, counseling, referral to cessation resources and tracking to prevent relapses.

It will help with low-dose CT lung cancer screenings, Tobacco Quit Line referral, staff training, the education of rural healthcare partners and smoking cessation for uninsured pregnant women.

“We look forward to partnering with local organizations to create a healthier Indiana,” Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Director Miranda Spitznagle said. “Your partnership is critical to our vision of an Indiana where all are free from tobacco addiction and exposure to commercial tobacco products.”