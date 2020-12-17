Franciscan Health, Methodist hospitals to start vaccinating in 'monumental moment' for health care field

More Northwest Indiana hospitals will start to administer COVID-19 vaccinations Friday in what's being called a "momentous moment."
Just days after Community Hospital in Munster started vaccinating the first health care workers in Northwest Indiana, Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville and Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond and Michigan City will start inoculating more front line health care workers against the coronavirus that's killed more than 1.6 million people worldwide, including more than 300,000 Americans.
“This is a monumental moment for the healthcare industry," said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City. "Protecting the people who have been on the very front lines is giving them one more tool to successfully wage this war with a renewed peace of mind that they are protected."
Those vaccinated Friday will get the first of two shots administered 21 days apart, with expected immunity seven days after the booster shot. The first to be inoculated at Franciscan Hospitals, per the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines, will be the front-line medical staff who are frequently exposed to or at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.
The coronavirus vaccinations will then be expanded to health care workers who interact with patients and then all other health care workers.
“Not only will the vaccine help clinical caregivers remain healthy and working in the short term, but we will also begin to significantly slow the transmission of COVID as we expand the vaccination effort to the community in the coming months,” said Erik Mikaitis, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Support Local Journalism
The shots will be given by appointment to health care workers only. Franciscan plans to vaccinate both its own employees and outside health care workers.
“I’m thankful to be part of a wonderful team that came together to create a seamless process to provide this much needed vaccine. We have a designated space for patients to be observed after receiving their shot, so people can be assured that their safety is our priority,” said Patrick Maloney, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Hammond, Munster and Dyer.
The vaccine supplies are being stored in ultra-deep freezers at the hospitals to keep them cold. Health care officials said the long-awaited rollout marks a turning point in the ongoing struggle to get the deadly virus under control.
“This vaccine is a welcome start to the definitive battle against this virus, and Franciscan Health will continue to lead the efforts to prevent infection as well as treat those that come down with the symptoms of the infection,” said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. “We have done this through tirelessly operating our health system and quickly bringing into play innovative care ideas to help with the burden such as remote patient monitoring and virtual rounding.”
Franciscan will continue to provide urgent and routine care as the vaccinations are rolled out more widely, first to at-risk groups and then to the general public, a process that is expected to stretch well into 2021.
“We are seeing increased numbers of patients that have chosen to delay care, and that is ill advised," McCormick said. "Our campuses are safe, and we maintain a high level of infection prevention vigilance throughout the facilities. We encourage you not to put off routine care. If a procedure can be delayed, we encourage you to work with your physician to determine what is best for you.”
New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.