Franciscan Health, Methodist hospitals to start vaccinating in 'monumental moment' for health care field

“Not only will the vaccine help clinical caregivers remain healthy and working in the short term, but we will also begin to significantly slow the transmission of COVID as we expand the vaccination effort to the community in the coming months,” said Erik Mikaitis, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

The shots will be given by appointment to health care workers only. Franciscan plans to vaccinate both its own employees and outside health care workers.

“I’m thankful to be part of a wonderful team that came together to create a seamless process to provide this much needed vaccine. We have a designated space for patients to be observed after receiving their shot, so people can be assured that their safety is our priority,” said Patrick Maloney, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Hammond, Munster and Dyer.

The vaccine supplies are being stored in ultra-deep freezers at the hospitals to keep them cold. Health care officials said the long-awaited rollout marks a turning point in the ongoing struggle to get the deadly virus under control.