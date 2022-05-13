Franciscan Health Michigan City dedicates St. Francis Nature Preserve

Franciscan Health Michigan City recently dedicated the new St. Francis Nature Preserve, a forested wetland next door that offers a healing bath in nature and respite from the world.

The hospital and the Shirley Heinze Land Trust partnered to build a winding quarter-mile boardwalk through the woods so people can stroll just outside the hospital. The public can access the trail from the parking lot outside the Emergency Department of the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way.

The St. Francis Nature Preserve Train wends through an old-growth forest filled with oak trees and other native plants. It's been repopulating since a third of the land that was long farmed and logged was allowed to return to its natural state.

It's been planned since 2016 when Franciscan was designing and building the new hospital on the north side of Interstate 94 that replaced its longtime hospital on Homer Street, which since has been partly demolished and repurposed to serve other community health care needs.

“We were looking for a partner that had a value system that lined up with us and that we knew would take this seriously. We only thought of one name, and that was the Shirley Heinze Land Trust,” said Franciscan Health President and CEO Dean Mazzoni.

Tonn and Blank Construction and Soil Solutions Inc. helped identify the wetlands so they could be protected, said Kris Krouse, executive director of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.

Dale Engquist, the late conservationist and former Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore superintendent, also suggested a nature preserve at the site. He proposed naming it after St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology because of his reverence for nature.

“One of the things Dale said early on is, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a St. Francis nature preserve next to the hospital?’ So here we are.”

The entire trail is a raised boardwalk through the woods and wetlands. Franciscan Health Foundation provided benches along the pathway.

“A lot of work and collaboration has gone into not just preserving the natural lands, but also creating this beautiful boardwalk. We’ve had a lot of trails developed over the years on our preserves, and one of the things you’ll find with this trail is that it’s really state of the art. It’s accessible,” Krouse said.

People can take self-guided tours of the trail.

“We’re grateful that we could partner with the Shirley Heinze Land Trust and make this dream become a reality and offer this to the public so that others can enjoy the wetlands, the wildlife and even have a little bit of a respite sometimes from what might be going on inside the four walls of this hospital,” Mazzoni said.

The hope is the nature preserve can offer another form of healing to hospital patients.

Jessica O’Brien, who lost her infant daughter, Allison, led an effort by the Michigan City Rotary Club to donate a bench dedicated to those healing from perinatal loss like the one she suffered. When she was president of the club, it raised money and collected member donations to pay for it.

“When I came across maternal health as one of the initiatives for Rotary, I knew that I wanted to partner with Franciscan on it, so I met with Sister Petra and asked her what we could do. She said they were in the process of making this walking trail and they were looking for people to donate benches. I thought that was a great way that Rotary could contribute to other people suffering in the same way,” O’Brien said.

