Franciscan Health Michigan City hosting COVID-19 clinics, giving $50 Visa gift cards

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host several COVID-19 clinics at which people can get $50 Visa gift cards if they qualify.

In conjunction with Beacon Health, the health care provider will administer the coronavirus vaccine at the following times and dates:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Al’s Supermarket East LaPorte, at 702 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Grace Learning Center at 1007 W. 8th St. in Michigan City

2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the VFW Post 1130 at 181 W. McClung Road in LaPorte

1-2:30 pm. Sunday, Nov. 20 at New Hope Baptist Church at 730 W. Sixth St. in Michigan City

4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library at 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City

2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library at 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook at 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City

12-2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

People 12 and older can get a first or second Pfizer vaccine or the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the Pfizer first and second vaccines and the bilvalent booster vaccines.

Anyone receiving a bivalent booster or second shot can get a $50 Visa gift card.

Beacon Health got a $3.7 million federal Health and Services Administration grant to help more people get vaccinated in underserved communities. It awarded $164,500 to Franciscan Health to spend on vaccination clinics and educational campaigns in LaPorte County.

For more information email selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or call 219-221-4153.