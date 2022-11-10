 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Franciscan Health Michigan City hosting COVID-19 clinics, giving $50 Visa gift cards

  • 0
Franciscan Health Michigan City hosting COVID-19 clinics, giving $50 Visa gift cards

COVID-19 vaccination stickers are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host several COVID-19 clinics at which people can get $50 Visa gift cards if they qualify.

In conjunction with Beacon Health, the health care provider will administer the coronavirus vaccine at the following times and dates:

  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Al’s Supermarket East LaPorte, at 702 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Grace Learning Center at 1007 W. 8th St. in Michigan City
  • 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the VFW Post 1130 at 181 W. McClung Road in LaPorte
  • 1-2:30 pm. Sunday, Nov. 20 at New Hope Baptist Church at 730 W. Sixth St. in Michigan City
  • 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City
  • 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library at 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City
  • 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library at 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook at 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City
  • 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

People are also reading…

People 12 and older can get a first or second Pfizer vaccine or the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the Pfizer first and second vaccines and the bilvalent booster vaccines.

Anyone receiving a bivalent booster or second shot can get a $50 Visa gift card.

Beacon Health got a $3.7 million federal Health and Services Administration grant to help more people get vaccinated in underserved communities. It awarded $164,500 to Franciscan Health to spend on vaccination clinics and educational campaigns in LaPorte County.

For more information email selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or call 219-221-4153.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts