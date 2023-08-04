Franciscan Health Michigan City is bring back its FIT-Together program, which is free and open to the public.

People are invited to attend on series of classes on how to have a healthy family. They can now register for the 10-week fitness program that takes a family-center approach to health and wellness.

It targets households with children between the ages of 8 and 14.

"FIT-Together addresses the well-being of every participating family member, including children, siblings, parents and parental figures," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Session topics focus on the importance of making healthy choices in activities, relationships and emotional health as well as with nutrition and exercise. Individual and family-centered physical activities to improve stress management, effective communication, problem-solving and connection are also included."

The FIT-Together classes will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Aug. 10 through Oct. 12 at the Michigan City YMCA at 1202 Spring St. in Michigan City. People are encouraged to wear gym shoes and comfortable clothes.

"Participants will learn the seven Cs of family resilience, including control, competence, coping, confidence, connection, character and contribution," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "The program is made possible in part by a partnership between Franciscan Health Michigan City and General Insurance Services, Kia Can Cook, the Michigan City YMCA and The Temple Total Fitness."

Advance registration is required.

For more information, contact Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or 219-283-9649.