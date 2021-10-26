Franciscan Health, Michigan City Schools announce partnership

“It also points to the amazing opportunities available for students in our community," Eason-Watkins said.

“Franciscan Health is very pleased to partner with Michigan City Area Schools to promote careers in healthcare to high school students,” said Dean Mazzoni, President and CEO of Franciscan Health, Michigan City.

“Our children are our future. It is our hope that, through this very innovative partnership, we can expose students to the many promising careers that exist in healthcare. And that through their experience with us, they will someday come home to work with us in providing great healthcare to our community.”

The Health Careers program at A. K. Smith has expanded this school year, according to Delincia Smith, Director of LaPorte County Career and Technical Education.

“We added a third section of Health Science, which is evidence of this program’s growing popularity with students,” she said. “This is a high-demand field, and our program allows students to explore many potential careers in the industry while earning dual credit and certifications.”