Franciscan Health Michigan City and The Milk Bank are providing breast milk to infants in need.

The hospital partnered with the Indianapolis-based nonprofit last year and launched the program this month in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Month.

“Franciscan Health Michigan City is thrilled to be one of just two Milk Bank partnership sites available in LaPorte County,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Director and OB/GYN Sharmilee Thota. “We take pride in not only delivering exceptional care to our expectant mothers, but to newborn babies as well.”

Breastfeeding infants has proven scientific benefits like improving gut health, enhancing sleep and reducing the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, childhood leukemia, middle ear infections, respiratory infections, type 1 and type 2 diabetes and a host of other conditions.

“We want to fill the gap for a mom hoping to exclusively breastfeed her baby,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Family Birth Center Manager Patty DeStefano said. “We want to help moms be successful in their breastfeeding journeys.”

The hospital is looking to increase breastfeeding rates in women who give birth. The number of women who exclusively breastfeed at the Family Birth Center has tripled since October of 2022.

The hope is that the Milk Bank program will boost those numbers even higher. It will give human milk to infants at the hospital after birth. When discharged from the hospital, parents can buy up to 40 ounces of milk without a prescription at the Milk Express at the Prenatal Assistance Program at the old St. Anthony Hospital campus at 301 Homer St.

The milk is pasteurized and screened for safety.

Some parents can't provide breast milk or have a child who has trouble latching.

“For our purposes, this is a way to safely provide breast milk, regardless of the circumstances,” DeStefano said.

Lactating mothers can donate to the program at the WIC office next door to the Prenatal Assistance Program office. Some of the donors are women who lost a baby.

“Many say it helps them through the grief process to know they are helping provide for other babies,” DeStefano said.

For more information or to register, visit www.themilkbank.org/milk-express or call 219-877-1610.