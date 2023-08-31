Franciscan Health Munster is rolling out a new emphysema treatment.

The hospital said it's the first in Northwest Indiana to offer the Zephyr Valve system, a minimally invasive procedure approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It requires no incisions and aims to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from chronic emphysema.

Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician Ibraheem Yousef is now performing the procedure. He has an office at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St. in Munster.

“This is the only minimally invasive treatment for severe emphysema, with patients expected to be back to their functional status on day three after the procedure compared to weeks of recovery after any surgical intervention,” Yousef said. “Multiple studies showed improvement in quality of life, walking distances and pulmonary function tests with a trend to improve survival.”

Emphysema is a progressive lung disease that does not yet have a cure. The American Lung Association estimates at least 3.5 million people suffer from the life-threatening condition.

The procedure inserts valves that block diseased parts of the lung during a bronchoscopy that takes 30 minutes to 60 minutes. The Zephyr vales stop damaged areas from growing and allow healthier lung tissue to grow.

It eases pressure on the diaphragm, allowing patients to breathe easier.

“Franciscan Health Munster is thrilled to be the first healthcare system in Northwest Indiana to offer this life-changing procedure,” said Franciscan Health Munster President and CEO Dean Mazzoni. “Our patients can have peace of mind knowing they do not have to incur additional expense and stress traveling outside of the Region to receive care using state-of-the-art technologies.”

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-922-5416.