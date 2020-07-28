Franciscan Health seeking adults in Region for clinical trial for new COVID-19 drug

Region residents could contribute to a potential cure for the coronavirus that's wracked the globe, wrecked the economy and killed more Americans than World War I.
Franciscan Health is recruiting adults who have tested positive for coronavirus for a new clinical trial of the new antibody treatment drug, LY-CoV555.
Adults who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 and have mild to moderate symptoms can participate in the BLAZE-1 Study to determine the safety and effectiveness of the drug.
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company is sponsoring the BLAZE-1 Study, whose test sites include Franciscan Health hospitals in Hammond and Indianapolis. They were two of just 24 hospitals in the country selected to take part.
“Kicking off the BLAZE-1 Study with research sites around the country, including Franciscan Health, is a huge milestone for the global fight against COVID-19, and we’re excited to bring the industry one step closer to a potential treatment,” said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories. “We look forward to working with eligible patients who are not only interested in receiving investigational treatments for COVID-19 but who also understand how their participation can impact the health and well-being of millions of people around the world.”
The antibody therapy was engineered from one of the first individuals in the U.S. to recover from COVID-19. It's specifically designed to attack SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by binding to it and neutralizing its ability to infect cells and replicate itself.
“Franciscan Health Indianapolis has treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19 and provided testing for more than 11,000 residents,” said Imad Shawa, MD, pulmonary critical care specialist and principal investigator for the Franciscan’s study site. “We’re pleased to be chosen by Lilly to participate in this important research for a treatment that may help curb the spread of the coronavirus.”
To be eligible for the BLAZE-1 Study, participants must be over 18 have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea or shortness of breath when active. They must have tested positive for COVID-19 three days prior to the infusion but not be hospitalized.
They will undergo tests and procedures like physical exams, blood samples and nasopharyngeal swabs to monitor their health and how their body reacts to the drug. Participants also may unknowingly be selected at random to receive a placebo.
Anyone interested in participating should call 833-277-0197 or visit JoinCOVIDStudy.com.
