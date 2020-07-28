Franciscan Health seeking adults in Region for clinical trial for new COVID-19 drug

The antibody therapy was engineered from one of the first individuals in the U.S. to recover from COVID-19. It's specifically designed to attack SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by binding to it and neutralizing its ability to infect cells and replicate itself.

“Franciscan Health Indianapolis has treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19 and provided testing for more than 11,000 residents,” said Imad Shawa, MD, pulmonary critical care specialist and principal investigator for the Franciscan’s study site. “We’re pleased to be chosen by Lilly to participate in this important research for a treatment that may help curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

To be eligible for the BLAZE-1 Study, participants must be over 18 have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea or shortness of breath when active. They must have tested positive for COVID-19 three days prior to the infusion but not be hospitalized.

They will undergo tests and procedures like physical exams, blood samples and nasopharyngeal swabs to monitor their health and how their body reacts to the drug. Participants also may unknowingly be selected at random to receive a placebo.