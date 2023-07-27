Franciscan Health will host a girls' night out in which the ladies can gather to discuss their health.

The Mishawaka-based health care system which operates several hotels in Northwest Indiana, will host PJs, Popcorn & Girl Talk in Munster.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Theatre at the Center at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. It will include health screenings, a movie, food, drinks, chair massages and healthcare information.

"Attendees are encouraged to come in their pajamas," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "The event features complimentary wine, soft drinks, popcorn, charcuterie, health screenings, chair massages, a showing of the movie 'Mamma Mia!' and a live panel discussion with medical professionals specializing in oncology."

Speakers include Breast Surgeon Cosmina Cristea, Medical Oncologist Meshaal Khan, Medical Oncologist Naina Mahngar, Cancer Genetic Counselor Malivka Praseed McGrail, Radiation Oncologist Robert Prock and OB/GYN Jessica Siegler.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session about women's cancer will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the musical film starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfriend belting out ABBA turns will follow immediately after.

"Prizes will be awarded for the best pajamas and other prize drawings will also take place," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Attendees will receive a free pair of Vera Bradley slippers when the movie credits roll."

The event is free and open to the public but requires advance registration.

For more information or to register, call 1-800-931-3322.